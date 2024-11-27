Russell Wilson Marvels At Calvin Austin III’s ‘Innate Ability To Put In The Extra Work’

For most of the calendar year, the Pittsburgh Steelers have sought ways to upgrade the wide receiver position. They’ve got their clear first option in George Pickens. To pair with him, Pittsburgh looked into options such as Brandon Aiyuk, and even Davante Adams. Just before the trade deadline, they finally ended their search by settling on Mike Williams. Through all that time, and all the trade rumors, Calvin Austin has slowly been developing.

Austin, a fourth-round draft pick in 2022, has quietly been putting together a solid season, filled with key moments. Austin’s latest big moment was a late touchdown catch in the fourth quarter of Pittsburgh’s loss to the Cleveland Browns last Thursday. That catch would have been the game-winner for Pittsburgh had it not given up a late touchdown.

Austin’s been getting more familiar with Russell Wilson, who now has five starts on the season. During his media availability on Wednesday, Wilson spoke about some of the things he loves about the young wide receiver.

“Diligence is everything,” Wilson said. “I think [Austin’s] got an innate ability to put in the extra work. His ability to spend time on it, his ability to get the extra work and process it and understand it. When we talk about it from the film room and then transferring it to the game when it comes up and shows up and he makes the play. I got so much trust in him because of the work that he puts into it. And he’s earned that in every way.”

After recording 180 yards on 17 receptions in 2023, Austin has far exceeded those totals this season. He’s already got more receptions, with 20 on the year. Austin’s been more efficient with those, becoming much more of a down-the-field threat with 17.7 yards per reception, over seven yards more than the year prior. His 354 receiving yards are nearly double his 2023 total of 180, in just 11 games.

After Pittsburgh traded Diontae Johnson, Austin was always going to get more opportunities. He’s making the most of them, and is developing into a very skilled receiver at the position Pittsburgh thought it needed the most hope.