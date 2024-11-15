Russell Wilson Calls Mike Williams’ First Touchdown Catch ‘Monumental Moment’

The Pittsburgh Steelers saw newly acquired WR Mike Williams make an instant impact against the Washington Commanders, catching his lone target for a 32-yard touchdown reception that wound up being the game-winning touchdown. In his press conference today, Steelers QB Russell Wilson talked about how the team has grown throughout the year, and he said Williams’ touchdown was a “monumental moment” for the Steelers as they look to keep their offense humming and grow as a unit.

“And I think the biggest thing for us is that we’re all growing together. I think learning each guy and all the time that we get to spend together, and obviously hit a big touchdown to a guy like Big Mike [Williams], and his first real big, big play for us. That was a monumental moment for us. We needed that,” Wilson said via Steelers Live on Twitter.

Russell Wilson speaks to the media on Thursday, Nov. 14 ahead of the Steelers game against the Ravens. @PondLehocky pic.twitter.com/ZdpQkjpn0t — Steelers Live (@SteelersLive) November 14, 2024

The offense has looked really good with Wilson under center. The Steelers knew they needed another receiver and acquired Williams. Even in limited snaps, he came through in the biggest moment of the game. It’s the type of play that can give a team and an offense momentum, and it’s something the Steelers can carry with them throughout the rest of the season.

If they can get Williams going down the stretch, the offense can take over even more, especially with George Pickens having his best stretch of the season with Wilson at quarterback. As a whole, the offense has grown throughout the season, as the running game has started to hit another level while Wilson’s deep ball has added another element that makes it tough for teams to stop the Steelers.

In conjunction with a defense that’s one of the best in football, the Steelers have turned into one of the league’s best teams. Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens will be a big test to see just how much Pittsburgh has grown this season. The Steelers were already a good team before the Williams touchdown, but a play like that can really be a turning point for a team. It could be something that gives the Steelers the confidence to turn from a good team into a great team as they look to make some noise in the AFC.