‘Russell Mania Runs Wild’ If Steelers Defeat Ravens, Says Kyle Brandt

Last week, Kyle Brandt said Russell Wilson mania would start to set in if the Pittsburgh Steelers defeated the Washington Commanders. That turned out to be true to a degree. He is now predicting even bigger things if the Steelers upset the Baltimore Ravens to take firm control of the AFC North.
“If Steelers win this thing, Russell mania runs wild,” Brandt said Friday via NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “I’m blown away again by the last month of the season. The biggest story is Mike Tomlin’s decision to start Russell Wilson. Hasn’t lost since, has looked incredible. Lamar [Jackson]’s the MVP, I’m looking at Russ in this game — I mean it.”
There still seems to be a good deal of hesitation from certain members of the media when it comes to Wilson. Two years of below-average play with the Denver Broncos after the expectations of a record-breaking contract extension have left a stain on Wilson’s record. Three wins with the Steelers isn’t going to erase all of that, but maybe four could?
The Commanders are one of the darling teams in the NFL with rookie sensation Jayden Daniels. The Steelers knocked them off on the road and now have a chance to defeat the runaway favorite for league MVP in Lamar Jackson with the Ravens. A win would help, but if Wilson is a big reason why the Steelers secure that victory, then I think public perception on Wilson will take a big step forward.
Just yesterday, Wilson ranked No. 18 in NFL.com’s weekly QB index behind guys like Geno Smith, Sam Darnold, Matthew Stafford, and Tua Tagovailoa. Only three games played is holding him back, but he is on an excellent pace for the season. Over a full 17 games, Wilson would be right up there with some of the best seasons of his career.
Wilson has provided the Steelers with a very strong 8.24 ANY/A, and a 6:1 touchdown-to-interception ratio through three games. That is quite the lift considering Justin Fields had a 5.89 ANY/A and a 5:1 ratio through six games.
It is going to be hard for even Wilson’s biggest critics to deny the career turnaround that is taking place if he manages to defeat the Ravens on Sunday.