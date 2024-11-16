Russ Vs. Ravens: How Has Wilson Fared Against Dirty Birds In His Career?

The blood feud between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens isn’t new, but it will be for quarterback Russell Wilson. This is his first rodeo playing the Ravens in a Steelers uniform. However, he’s not completely unfamiliar with the AFC North foe.

Wilson is in his 13th NFL season, so you would think he’s played against every team plenty of times by now. However, his experience against the Ravens is sparse. He’s only played them three times — twice with Seattle and once with Denver.

I thought it would be interesting to see how the Steelers’ QB1 fared against the Purple and Black over the course of his career. In his three matchups against Baltimore, Wilson has produced a mixed bag. His record and performance in those games vary greatly.

Wilson’s record is 1-2 in three games vs. Baltimore. He was 1-1 with Seattle and 0-1 with Denver. Let’s look at those games:

Year Score Comp/Yds/Comp Rate TDs INTs Ravens QB Seattle 2015 W 35-6 23/32 292 yds 72% 5 TDs 0 int Clausen Seattle 2019 L 30-16 20/41 241 yds 49% 1 TD 1 int Jackson Denver 2022 L 10-9 17/22 189 yds 77% 0 TD 0 int Huntley 1-2 60/95 722 yds 63% 6 TDs 1 int

`Definitely some mixed results over those three games. But let’s look a little deeper.

In the 2015 game, Seattle was 8-5 and Baltimore was 4-9 and was led by Jimmy Clausen in that game. Lamar Jackson was still a freshman at Louisville, and the Ravens were a struggling team. Wilson had a monster game with five touchdowns as Seattle cruised to an easy victory.

In 2019, it was Russell Wilson vs. Lamar Jackson. That was the only time the two have faced off. Jackson got the better of Wilson, leading the 5-2 Ravens to victory over the 5-2 Seahawks. Wilson threw a 67-yard pick-six to Ravens CB Marcus Peters. Jackson threw for 143 yards, but it was his 116 rushing yards that put Baltimore over the top in this one. Baltimore outscored Seattle 17-3 in the second half.

In 2022, when Wilson was with Denver, the 3-9 Broncos lost a pillow fight to the 8-4 Ravens. Tyler Huntley was the Ravens’ QB on this day. Huntley sealed the deal with a rushing touchdown with 28 seconds remaining in the game to win, 10-9. Wilson threw for 189 yards but no touchdowns in the contest.

So, what can we learn from this? Not a whole heck of a lot. But what the hell else are we going to do until kickoff? One thing is certain: Wilson has plenty of experience in big games. He’s won the biggest game of all.

The moment will not be too big for him. His experience and veteran savvy will serve him well when the bullets start flying. Can the crafty vet outduel Mr. Jackson? Mr. Jackson is 1-0 against Wilson. It’s Wilson’s chance to even the score in his first battle royale as QB in a Steelers-Ravens game.

There is no better feud in football, and Steeler Nation is primed to see Russell Wilson try to cement his place in this legendary rivalry.