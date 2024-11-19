‘Russ Is Comfortable With Him’: Charlie Batch Sees Growing Role For Darnell Washington With Wilson At QB

Since quarterback Russell Wilson stepped into the starting lineup in Week 7 against the New York Jets, the role of second-year tight end Darnell Washington has continued to grow for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

Prior to Wilson’s insertion into the starting lineup, Washington was seldom used in the passing game, serving primarily as that in-line blocking tight end. In that role, Washington was having plenty of success, serving as that extra offensive lineman who helped clear out space in the run game. To be fair, Washington made some plays in the passing game, but they were just too far and few between.

But now, with Wilson under center, Washington’s role as a receiving tight end is expanding, and that was on full display in Week 11 against the Baltimore Ravens.

Washington had two receptions for 42 yards, stretching the seam vertically on both receptions as Wilson showed confidence and comfort targeting him down the field. Even on the ill-advised throw from Wilson in the end zone on a jump ball to Washington that got intercepted, there was confidence and comfort in targeting the big tight end from Wilson’s perspective.

For former Steelers QB Charlie Batch, it’s pretty clear in recent weeks that Wilson is very comfortable with Washington, which is leading to what appears to be an expanded role.

“I mean, to sit back and throw him two passes in that manner, especially one in the middle of the field, I’m like, ‘Whoa, what’s this? That’s a [Pat] Freiermuth play.’ But Darnell, to his credit, he’s working on his craft, and he’d been challenged since he came in here in Year 2. You have to expand on the passing game if you wanna evolve in this league,” Batch said of the comfort between Wilson and Washington, according to audio via 102.5 WDVE. “And sure enough he’s doing that. Russell is feeling comfortable with him, and obviously they weren’t able to connect on that jump ball.

“It just seems like Darnell was like, ‘Okay, yeah, that’s, that’s behind me. That ball’s too tall.’ Like, ‘Well, Darnell, you are 6-8, I think you can jump up and at least attempt to get it.’ That didn’t happen.”

Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin stated in his press conference Monday that he wishes Wilson wouldn’t have thrown the jump ball in that moment because of the situation of the game and the score, but it’s understandable why Wilson tried to give Washington — at his size — an opportunity to climb the ladder and make a play.

Outside of the end-zone gaffe, it was great to see Washington stretching the field vertically and getting some seam shots from Wilson in the passing game, which ironically opened things up for the Steelers’ offense in the second half.

Since Wilson stepped into the starting lineup, Washington has seen 12 targets, compared to seven in the first six games of the season. His role is very clearly growing, but for Batch it’s not coming at the expense of a guy like Pat Freiermuth even though he has seen just 10 targets since Wilson stepped into the lineup.

“This just could have been a one-game sample, right? Because you’re playing the Ravens, you want to get out there and use those bigger bodies, but I fully expect Pat Freiermuth to get back in there and continue to be in the lineup because that’s why you paid him to be a part of it,” Batch said. “So I just think it is just, it could be a game-by-game basis.

“But that man Darnell, he is a huge man. If you ever stood across his man, he is 6-8. He looks like he’s every bit of 300, if he’s not. That dude, I just, I would love for [him] around him as my bodyguard. I promise you that.”

It shouldn’t be anything to worry about moving forward when it comes to Freiermuth compared to Washington. It’s a good problem to have for the Steelers with two pass-catching tight ends who can make plays through the air.

Getting Freiermuth more involved is key, but Wilson unlocking Washington in the passing game is quite fun and gives the Steelers another chess piece with which to work.