‘Routine For Us’: Mike Tomlin Doesn’t View Fake Punt As ‘Gadget’ Play

The Pittsburgh Steelers attempted a fake punt early against the Washington Commanders that ultimately backfired. But it wasn’t because the philosophy behind the play was wrong. In fact, it was the perfect call that was thwarted by a concentration drop by James Pierre.

Some would view that as a trick play, or a gadget play that is more gimmick than rooted in routine. Mike Tomlin views it quite the opposite.

“We’re just not going to allow people to do unorthodox and potentially unsound things against us,” Tomlin said Tuesday during his press conference via the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “I’m not going to allow people to over-stress our punt protection unit by leaving people uncovered when we have people capable of throwing and catching the football. We don’t view it as a gadget or trick play to be quite honest with you.

“That discussion and that work didn’t start last week in preparation for the Commanders. We’ve been working it since the spring. We’re not hoping and wishing, it’s nothing mystical. This is as routine for us as base passing play or running play or base defense. We got that level of comfort in it, but all of that being said we didn’t execute it in that moment.”

Even with the failed attempt, it now forces other teams to respect that possibility moving forward. Look at how the player comes in from the left side of the screen to try and time up a block attempt on the punt. If teams are going to try gimmicky or “unsound” things like that, then the Steelers are going to punish them. They would have Sunday if not for the drop.

Teams will now think twice about trying to sneak an extra rusher in on a punt-block call.

While it isn’t something they call in the huddle before taking the field as a punt unit, it is something that the coaches have empowered Miles Killebrew to check to in certain looks.

As Tomlin said immediately following the game, he would do it again. It wasn’t something he regrets, and it is something we could see later in the season if any team dares give the Steelers that look again.