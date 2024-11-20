Rookie Report – Week 11 – Steelers Vs. Ravens

Having four solid rookie contributors at this point of the season is about right, so it is great that the Pittsburgh Steelers have stabilized and recovered from some injuries to return to that level of contribution from their rookie class. Two rookies had their best games of the season and couldn’t have picked a better time than against the division-rival Baltimore Ravens. Below are some snap totals, PFF grades, analysis, and a clip or two of their play from the Week 11 win over the Ravens.

Week 11 – Vs. Baltimore Ravens

C Zach Frazier

Snaps: 78 on offense (100 percent), 0 on special teams

PFF Grades: 71.0 overall, 73.6 pass block, 68.8 run block

Frazier didn’t have a career-best game like his fellow rookie lineman below, but it was still a very solid outing. Of the eight games that Frazier has played this year, six have been above a 70.0 overall grade from PFF. He is still in their top 10 centers this season, checking in at No. 7 with a 78.7 overall grade.

He allowed zero total pressures as a pass blocker for the fifth time this season and had some great duo blocks with his guards to help pave the way for the ground game. Below, he helped move Travis Jones, a very good defensive tackle, out of the hole to create room for Najee Harris to gain four yards on a 2nd and 3 play.

ILB Payton Wilson

Snaps: 21 on defense (34 percent), 19 on special teams

PFF Grades: 92.4 overall, 60.8 run defense, 90.8 coverage, 75.0 tackling

Wilson had the first elite grade of his career and only needed 21 snaps on defense to get it done. While the Steelers have trended towards more playing time for Elandon Roberts, Wilson’s snaps increased from a career-low last week versus the Commanders. He allowed two receptions into his coverage on four targets for just three yards and, of course, intercepted one of those targets.

He made probably the most important play of the game with that interception, wrestling the ball away from what would have been an explosive play for the Ravens. He showed off every bit of his 4.43-second 40 time to get in position and played the ball without ever turning his head. It was perfectly played by Wilson.

OG Mason McCormick

Snaps: 78 on offense (100 percent), 6 on special teams

PFF Grades: 73.1 overall, 73.6 pass block, 69.2 run block

McCormick also had the best game of his short career and continues to outplay his fourth-round draft status. He was a highly experienced player coming out of the FCS, and that experience is showing. I have written about it ever since he was introduced into the lineup, but McCormick is simply not scared of any challenge.

Look at him here bullying all-pro ILB Roquan Smith out in space. He fits into the block well, drives him out of the play, and then continues to bully him after the whistle. I can guarantee that opposing defenders do not like dealing with McCormick, which is great for the Steelers.

CB Beanie Bishop Jr.

Snaps: 29 on defense (48 percent), 11 on special teams

PFF Grades: 47.6 overall, 60.0 run defense, 47.9 coverage, 73.2 tackling, 52.0 pass rush

It is a win for Bishop that he isn’t losing many snaps to Cam Sutton. That being said, it wasn’t his best game overall, and he has come back down to earth a bit since his two-week stretch before the bye. According to PFF, Bishop allowed two receptions into his coverage on three targets for 19 yards, including 13 after the catch.