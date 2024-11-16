Rookie Report – Week 10 – Steelers Vs. Commanders

With Zach Frazier back in the mix, there were four rookies playing meaningful snaps for the Pittsburgh Steelers against the Washington Commanders. Unless Roman Wilson comes back, that is as good as it’s going to get for this rookie class this year.

Today, we will take a look at all four rookies and their snap totals, PFF grades, and a clip or two of their play from Sunday’s win.

Week 10 – At Washington Commanders

C Zach Frazier

Snaps: 78 on offense (100 percent), 0 on special teams

PFF Grades: 55.2 overall, 69.1 pass block, 57.0 run block, 1 penalty

Frazier returned from an ankle injury following the bye week and played the most snaps of his career on offense. He wasn’t as dominant as we’ve been used to seeing from Frazier, but some of that could be shaking off the rust. They took him off the special teams unit for the time being.

Here, he is showing off his mobility from that ankle issue and climbing to the second level.

ILB Payton Wilson

Snaps: 13 on defense (20 percent), 23 on special teams

PFF Grades: 70.1 overall, 63.0 run defense, 66.5 coverage, 73.2 tackling

Wilson saw his lowest snap total of the year on defense. It was his first time being under 20 snaps, and he barely cleared double digits. Alex Kozora broke down why Wilson is losing snaps, and it boils down to the Steelers getting their best players on the field. Wilson has been fine, but Elandon Roberts has earned a greater share of the snaps, especially against the run.

OG Mason McCormick

Snaps: 78 on offense (100 percent), 4 on special teams

PFF Grades: 44.5 overall, 69.7 pass block, 39.5 run block

OC Arthur Smith referred to Mason McCormick as “finish king” during his weekly press conference, which is something I have highlighted in these rookie reports. McCormick plays through the whistle and helps set the tone for this offensive line, even as a rookie.

Here, he is pulling and helping pave the way for a 4th and 1 conversion.

CB Beanie Bishop Jr.

Snaps: 33 on defense (52 percent), 11 on special teams

PFF Grades: 57.2 overall, 61.9 run defense, 56.7 coverage, 77.3 tackling, 56.6 pass rush

Bishop held onto his starting job over Cam Sutton, and based on the way Sutton played, I’m not sure Bishop has much to worry about. Maybe he will cede a few more snaps in the slot per game to Sutton, but it wasn’t pretty for the returning veteran in Week 10. Bishop, meanwhile, has been ascending over the last month.

It wasn’t perfect for Bishop, either. He got lucky here, as a touchdown was dropped after he was beaten. His technique on his turn wasn’t great, and he lost ground out of the receiver’s break.

As usual, Bishop has been an impact tackler and looks especially good when coming downhill against WR screens. He helps blow one up for a loss here.