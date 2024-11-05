Reports: Rams Trading CB Tre’Davious White To Ravens

The Baltimore Ravens are bolstering their secondary with the addition of CB Tre’Davious White from the Los Angeles Rams, per NFL Media’s Tom Pelissero.

White was once one of the best cornerbacks in the league, but injuries have derailed his career. Released by the Buffalo Bills this offseason, White joined the Rams in free agency but has been active for just four games and has been a healthy scratch in recent weeks. Now, the 2019 first-team All-Pro will head back to the AFC and join a Ravens team that had been searching for cornerback help at the deadline. The team also inquired about CB Marshon Lattimore, who was traded to the Washington Commanders earlier today, per Pelissero.

Per NFL insider Josina Anderson, the Ravens are sending the Rams a 2026 seventh-round pick for White and a 2027 seventh-round pick.

While White has not been super effective this season, he’s coming off a torn Achilles that ended his 2023 season after just four games. His 2021 and 2022 campaigns were also cut short due to a torn ACL he suffered at the end of the 2021 season. When healthy, he was one of the best cornerbacks in the league, but he’s not at that same level after two devastating injuries, although he should represent a solid depth cornerback for Baltimore, and the cost to acquire him was minuscule.

The Ravens have Marlon Humphrey and Brandon Stephens starting at cornerback, and White will likely slot in behind those two as well as rookie Nate Wiggins. He might not be an impact player at this point in his career, but having as much reliable depth is important at this point in the season. With the Ravens at 6-3 and battling the Steelers for the AFC North crown, White is a nice piece to have as a backup who can play if he’s needed, and he might be more effective in a lesser number of snaps.

Given the compensation to acquire him, it’s clear there wasn’t much of a market for White, but Baltimore wanted a cornerback and got one who was one of the game’s best not all that long ago.