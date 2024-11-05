Report: Commanders Trading For CB Marshon Lattimore Ahead Of Week 10 Steelers Matchup

Many Pittsburgh Steelers fans were hoping to see their team get better at the trade deadline. While that still may happen, their Week 10 opponents just got better with star CB Marshon Lattimore getting traded to the Washington Commanders, per Adam Schefter on X.

Trade: New Orleans is sending four-time Pro-Bowl CB Marshon Lattimore to the Washington Commanders, per sources. Saints had multiple teams interested in the 28-year-old CB who still is recovering from a hamstring injury. Commanders’ push is on. pic.twitter.com/IRPCVEAyAG — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) November 5, 2024

Lattimore sat out of the Saints’ Week 9 loss to the Carolina Panthers with a hamstring injury, and it is never easy to hop into a new defense without knowing any of the calls. It isn’t a certainty that Lattimore will be available or that he will play a large role for the Commanders if he is, but he could potentially be a big addition for them against the Steelers.

According to Ian Rapoport on X, here is the full trade compensation between the Saints and Commanders for Lattimore.

Full terms:

— Saints get: A third, a fourth, and the 6th from the Ridgeway trade.

— Commanders get: Marshon Lattimore and a 5th https://t.co/NkAgpBnMy9 — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) November 5, 2024

The Saints get a third, fourth, and a sixth while the Commanders get Lattimore and a fifth in return. That is quite the package for Lattimore and a pretty healthy bet by the Commanders on themselves for the 2024 season. Nobody expected them to be the No. 2 seed in the NFC at the midway point of the season, but they look very dangerous, and Lattimore, a four-time Pro Bowler, fills a big need.

After being selected by the New Orleans Saints in the first round of the 2017 NFL Draft, Lattimore quickly made his name known with a Pro Bowl nod and winning Defensive Rookie of the Year honors.

He has 97 NFL starts with 405 total tackles, 326 solo tackles, seven tackles for loss, five forced fumbles, 88 passes defensed and 15 interceptions. In seven games this season, he has 30 total tackles, 22 solo tackles, and two passes defensed.

Lattimore’s last Pro Bowl selection came in 2021, but that was also the last time he was able to play nearly a full season. He only played seven games in 2022 and 10 in 2023.