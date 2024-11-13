Ravens’ Week 11 Wednesday Injury Report: Kyle Hamilton, Kyle Van Noy Miss Practice

With a mini-bye in the works after the Week 10 Thursday Night Football matchup against the Cincinnati Bengals, the Baltimore Ravens are taking advantage of the extra few days to try and heal up some injuries ahead of another physical matchup in the AFC North, this time against the Pittsburgh Steelers in Week 11.

Entering the work week, the Ravens are a bit banged up as star safety Kyle Hamilton’s status is unclear this week after exiting the Week 10 win over the Bengals with an ankle injury and not returning. The Ravens were also without tight end Isaiah Likely in the Week 10 win over the Bengals due to a hamstring injury.

Along with Hamilton, standout outside linebacker Kyle Van Noy popped up on the injury report for the Ravens Wednesday, missing practice with an illness. That’ll be worth monitoring throughout the week.

The Ravens released their Wednesday injury report just moments ago.

RAVENS’ WEEK 11 WEDNESDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

OLB Kyle Van Noy

S Kyle Hamilton (ankle)

LIMITED

TE Isaiah Likely (hamstring)

FULL

DE Brent Urban (Concussion Protocol Evaluation)

CB Jayln Armour-Davis (ankle)

The Ravens listing TE Isaiah Likely as limited on Wednesday due to a hamstring injury isn’t surprising, considering the young tight end missed the matchup against the Bengals with the injury and didn’t practice at all last week leading up to the AFC North tilt. Hamstrings are tricky, and the Ravens are in no need to rush him back, but he did return in a limited fashion, putting himself in play for Sunday’s matchup.

Hamilton being listed as a DNP due to his ankle injury was largely expected, even after head coach John Harbaugh stated earlier in the week that the Ravens would monitor Hamilton and his status moving forward once the team returned to practice Wednesday. If Hamilton can’t go Sunday against the Steelers, that would be a massive blow to Baltimore’s defense, which is already 32nd in the NFL in pass defense, and would be taking on a Steelers’ passing attack that has taken off in recent weeks with Russell Wilson under center.