Ravens’ Week 11 Thursday Injury Report: Kyle Van Noy Joins Kyle Hamilton In Return To Practice

It’s rare in Week 11 of an NFL season for a team to get full participation from its 53-man roster in practice, but not a single player failed to practice for the Baltimore Ravens on Thursday as they prepare for their Sunday matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers. Baltimore got some good news with S Kyle Hamilton, who suffered an ankle sprain in Week 10, returning to practice in a limited capacity while OLB Kyle Van Noy, who missed practice yesterday with an illness, also returned to drills.

Jonas Shaffer of the Baltimore Banner posted a video of Hamilton moving around, and he didn’t look to be impeded much by his injured ankle. His status for Friday will be telling as to his availability for Sunday’s game.

Ravens S Kyle Hamilton (ankle) was back at practice and looked good moving around. With OLB Kyle Van Noy (illness) also back in action, the Ravens had all 53 active-roster players available. pic.twitter.com/i8BHAGyHV6 — Jonas Shaffer (@jonas_shaffer) November 14, 2024

CB Arthur Maulet and DT Travis Jones were added to the injury report, Maulet listed with a calf injury and Jones with an ankle issue. QB Lamar Jackson was also listed today as a limited participant, although the reason was rest/knee, but it doesn’t sound as if the knee issue is anything serious and Jackson should be good to go on Sunday.

NFL insider Adam Caplan tweeted the full report.

#BALvsPIT Thursday Injury Report (Hamilton gets some work in)… pic.twitter.com/O0nKWVqDqt — Adam Caplan (@caplannfl) November 14, 2024

RAVENS’ WEEK 11 WEDNESDAY INJURY REPORT

LIMITED

DT Travis Jones (ankle)

QB Lamar Jackson (NIR-rest/knee)

CB Arthur Maulet (calf)

S Kyle Hamilton (ankle)

FULL

DE Brent Urban (Concussion Protocol Evaluation)

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (ankle)

OLB Kyle Van Noy (illness)

TE Isaiah Likely (hamstring)

Hamilton’s the big name on the list besides Jackson, but Hamilton’s status is still up in the air, so he’s the name to watch to see how much he participates tomorrow. But for the most part, the Ravens are a healthy bunch, and it should be a five-star matchup Sunday when the Steelers and the Ravens vie for AFC North supremacy.