Ravens’ Week 11 Friday Injury Report: Kyle Hamilton Cleared To Play, Arthur Maulet Ruled Out

The Baltimore Ravens had all 53 players on their active roster available in some capacity on Thursday after having a few injury concerns earlier in the week. It is a good time for them to get healthy before battling for the AFC North lead, and they had an extra few days of recovery after Thursday Night Football last week.

As always, Friday’s report includes the gameday designations for players. Questionable means they have a 50-50 shot at playing, doubtful is more likely than not to be out, and then players can, of course, be ruled out altogether. If they are questionable or doubtful, we usually won’t know until 90 minutes before game time when the inactives come out from each team.

Here is the Ravens’ Week 11 Friday injury report, via the Baltimore Ravens on X.

RAVENS’ WEEK 11 FRIDAY INJURY REPORT

DNP

CB Arthur Maulet (calf) – OUT

LIMITED

DT Travis Jones (ankle) – QUESTIONABLE

FULL

DE Brent Urban (Concussion Protocol)

CB Jalyn Armour-Davis (knee)

OLB Kyle Van Noy (illness)

TE Isaiah Likely (hamstring)

S Kyle Hamilton (ankle)

QB Lamar Jackson (NIR – rest/knee)

The Ravens came out of their mini bye week in great health. The only player ruled out is slot corner Arthur Maulet. I am sure he is disappointed to not be available against his former team. He apparently suffered a calf injury of some variety in the middle of the practice week and moved backward in availability.

Marlon Humphrey will be playing in the slot in his place with Brandon Stephens and Nate Wiggins on the outside. The Ravens also have Tre’Davious White, who was acquired before the trade deadline. The Ravens’ secondary has been their biggest weakness this year, so an injury to a key role player isn’t ideal for them.

I think they are probably thrilled to have Hamilton available, however. He suffered an ankle injury on Thursday Night Football that didn’t look great on the replay. I can’t imagine he is at 100 percent health, but he is a game changer regardless.

The only other player with a designation is DT Travis Jones. He started the week as a full participant but finished with two limited practices. Since Michael Pierce is on IR, Jones’ availability could be somewhat notable for this excellent Ravens run defense. He has been very strong for them in the middle of the d-line this season. We will see 90 minutes before game time whether he is inactive or not. If he is unable to go, the Ravens have Josh Tupou on the practice squad and even former Steeler Chris Wormley, who could be called up on Saturday.