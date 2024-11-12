Ravens Wary Of Steelers’ Rejuvenated Russell Wilson: ‘He’s Doing What He’s Always Done, And That’s Always Impressive’

Since Russell Wilson took over, the Pittsburgh Steelers are 3-0. They are averaging over 30 points per game and 382 offensive yards per game. The passing game is producing, with six touchdown passes, and they have rushed for at least 140 yards per game. And now the Baltimore Ravens have to deal with them.

Ravens HC John Harbaugh knows Russell Wilson adds another dimension to the Steelers they haven’t seen in half a decade or more. He talked about the impact their change at quarterback has had on what they do, via the Ravens’ website.

“[Russell Wilson] is making plays in the passing game for them”, Harbaugh said of the Steelers QB. “He’s done a good job in the boots, the play action, drop-back passes. He’s using the full depth of the field. He’s always been known for throwing the ‘Russell Wilson deep ball,’ so he does that. He gets out and runs around, scrambles around, makes some throws, makes a couple runs here and there, so he’s kind of doing what he’s always done, and that’s always impressive”.

Russell Wilson, of course, played a bit before signing with the Steelers this offseason. He spent his first decade in the NFL with the Seattle Seahawks, where he won the Super Bowl and made a bunch of Pro Bowls. His last two years with the Denver Broncos left many questioning whether he has anything left in the tank.

But his play over the past three weeks is answering those questions decisively. While he has benefitted from his playmakers making plays, Wilson is playing some quality football. And we also can’t forget the plays his players don’t make—George Pickens’ multiple touchdowns that didn’t count, for example, or Jaylen Warren’s goal-line fumble, or the missed connection with Van Jefferson in the end zone on another occasion.

The Steelers intended to start Wilson all along, of course, but an evil sled in Latrobe was a Bears fan. That sled had its way with Wilson’s calf and set in motion a six-game starting stint for Justin Fields. During that time, pundits grew to believe in Fields and questioned Steelers HC Mike Tomlin’s sanity for considering starting Wilson.

Basically everybody who did so, however, has since apologized, often robustly, because ratings. But we also shouldn’t forget that we’re talking about a three-game sample size. We were about to anoint Mason Rudolph last year off a three-game sample size, as well. The Steelers have a big test on deck.

Even though the Ravens’ pass defense this year is a dumpster fire, this is still a challenge. Russell Wilson and the Steelers may well have to outgun what is now a potent Ravens passing offense. Can he match Lamar Jackson toe-to-toe, who is sailing to another MVP season?

Just for the benefit of those who may not realize, Jackson is on pace for 4,537 yards with 41 touchdowns and 3 interceptions. He is averaging over nine yards per pass attempt and has a video game passer rating of 123.2. Russell Wilson might be playing well, but that’s a lot to live up to. Hopefully the Ravens’ secondary can live up to its recent standards.