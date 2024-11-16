Ravens Rule Out Eddie Jackson Against Steelers

The Baltimore Ravens ruled out S Eddie Jackson for their Week 11 matchup against the Steelers for non-injury-related reasons. Per the team’s Twitter account, Jackson will not travel with the team for the game.

Jackson has played in nine games with four starts for Baltimore this season. He has 30 tackles and one pass defensed so far this season, with his most productive game coming in Week 8 against the Browns, when he had 10 total tackles. Jackson was a healthy scratch the following week, however, although he did play 16 snaps in Week 10 against the Cincinnati Bengals.

Per PFF, Jackson has a 50.7 overall grade this season, with high marks in run defense (69.4) but his coverage grade is just 49.0 this season. He’s played 339 total snaps for Baltimore and has a 144.9 passer rating allowed when targeted. He has 16 receptions allowed with 213 snaps coming at free safety. Marcus Williams will need to handle a bigger load as Baltimore’s starting free safety against Pittsburgh.

A former All-Pro with the Chicago Bears, Jackson signed with the Ravens ahead of this season to provide additional depth in the secondary. Baltimore will also be down former Steelers CB Arthur Maulet for Sunday’s game, so their secondary will be a little bit depleted for an important divisional matchup against the Steelers on Sunday.

With Jackson out, the Ravens will rely more on rookie S Beau Brade behind Marcus Williams and Ar’Darius Washington.