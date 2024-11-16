Ravens Elevate LB Kristian Welch Ahead Of Steelers Game

The Baltimore Ravens have elevated LB Kristian Welch ahead of their Week 11 matchup with the Pittsburgh Steelers, the team announced today.

We have elevated LB Kristian Welch from the practice squad ahead of tomorrow’s game. — Baltimore Ravens (@Ravens) November 16, 2024

Welch already played the Steelers this season, as he began the year as a member of the Denver Broncos. With Denver, Welch had two total tackles in the Broncos’ Week 2 loss against the Steelers. He’s played in two games with the Ravens this season, and this is his third elevation, meaning if Baltimore wants to add him to the active roster again, they’ll have to sign him off the practice squad.

Welch has 10 total tackles in eight games and one start this season. He began his career with the Ravens as an undrafted free agent in 2020 out of Iowa, playing with Baltimore from 2020-2022. He spent last season with the Green Bay Packers before going to Denver and then back to Baltimore this season.

Welch’s value comes on special teams, as he’s logged 1,509 special teams snaps in his career compared to just 152 defensive snaps. He’s played 39 special teams snaps in two games with the Ravens this season, and was a core special teamer for Baltimore during his first stint with the team. That’s where the majority of his playing time will come tomorrow against the Steelers, and special teams could wind up being a difference-maker in a game between two teams who are pretty evenly matched.

The Ravens chose not to elevate NT Josh Tupuo, who had been elevated each of the last two games with Michael Pierce on IR. NT Travis Jones is questionable for tomorrow’s game, but with Tupuo not being elevated despite having one left, it bodes well for Jones’ availability tomorrow. Tupuo had two tackles in Baltimore’s Week 10 win over the Cincinnati Bengals, but Baltimore clearly felt comfortable with their options along the defensive line and chose not to elevate Tupuo in addition to Welch.