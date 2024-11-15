‘Ravens Come Out On Top:’ Former NFL O-Lineman Doesn’t Care How Good Steelers Defense Is

This year, the Pittsburgh Steelers have finally gotten decent production from their offense. Meanwhile, their defense has still been elite, arguably the best in the NFL. They’ll have a tough assignment this week defending against the Baltimore Ravens, though. The Ravens offense might be the best in the NFL, with quarterback Lamar Jackson on his way to winning his third MVP award. Because of that, former NFL offensive lineman Justin Pugh believes the Steelers defense has no chance this week.

“I can’t count out Lamar Jackson and Derrick Henry,” Pugh said recently on his YouTube channel, Clean Pocket. “I gotta ride with the Baltimore Ravens in this one. I think it’s going to be a high-scoring affair. I think both these teams are going to put up points.

“Lamar is not being stopped. I don’t care how good the Steelers defense is, and the Ravens defense isn’t the same as it has been in years past. I think it’s a shootout and the Ravens come out on top.”

If the game does turn into a shootout, then that would favor the Ravens. Their offense has been a machine this year. Jackson has been his usual self on the ground, but he’s also been deadly as a passer. Add in Henry, who looks like the best running back in the league, and their array of electric receivers, and they do look unstoppable.

However, the Steelers have the personnel to give them trouble. T.J. Watt is a leading candidate for Defensive Player of the Year for a reason. He’s wrecked numerous games this year. Alex Highsmith might be hurt, but Preston Smith and Nick Herbig should help in his absence. Don’t forget about Cam Heyward up front, either.

That group should push the Ravens offensive line to its limit. The Steelers secondary has playmakers, too. Minkah Fitzpatrick might not be making splash plays, but he’s still one of the best safeties in the league. Joey Porter Jr. and Donte Jackson have made for a strong duo, too. DeShon Elliott has also been an underrated addition, bringing a tough attitude that fits right in with the Steelers.

The real difference maker might be Patrick Queen. He spent the first four years of his career with the Ravens, and it sounds like he’s got a chip on his shoulder when it comes to them. This game is going to be personal for him, and his speed in the middle might be key to limiting Jackson.

The Steelers have also done a good job playing against Jackson and Henry in the past. That doesn’t necessarily mean they’ll stop them this week, but it certainly doesn’t hurt, either. Games between the Ravens and Steelers tend to turn into knock-down, drag-out brawls. The last time both teams scored over 20 points was 2020.

Pugh isn’t wrong to feel confident in the Ravens, but the Steelers defense is going to matter in this matchup. Watt and company have frustrated offenses all year. They’re the Steelers’ greatest weapon. If they don’t perform well, then the Steelers might be in for a long day.