Rapoport: Bears Hosting Former Steelers S Terrell Edmunds For Workout

Just 10 days after being waived by the Pittsburgh Steelers following a second stint with the franchise, safety Terrell Edmunds is set to have a workout with the Chicago Bears, according to NFL Network insider Ian Rapoport.

The Steelers signed Edmunds in early September off the Jacksonville Jaguars’ practice squad. They waived the seventh-year veteran on Nov. 9 ahead of their game against the Washington Commanders, creating room on the roster for Injured Reserve activations in LB Tyler Matakevich and WR Ben Skowronek.

Prior to being waived, Edmunds was ruled out for the game due to an illness. He went unclaimed on waivers and is now a free agent, allowing him to choose his next landing spot.

That could be in Chicago, where he would reunite with his brother, Tremaine, a standout middle linebacker for the Bears.

A 2018 first-round draft pick out of Virginia Tech, Edmunds played in four games this season for the Steelers, recording seven tackles. Prior re-joining the Steelers in September, Edmunds signed with the Jaguars in free agency, but it didn’t work out there.

Previously, Edmunds spent time with the Philadelphia Eagles and Tennessee Titans after five seasons with the Steelers.

In his career in Pittsburgh, Edmunds played in 84 career games with 75 starts, recording 417 tackles, 15 tackles for loss, 5.0 sacks and five interceptions.

This season, Edmunds played 63 snaps defensively and added another 82 snaps on special teams, grading out at a 71.6 overall from Pro Football Focus.