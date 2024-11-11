PFF: Broderick Jones Has One Of Best Games Of Career Against Commanders

Most of the talk associated with Pittsburgh Steelers RT Broderick Jones this season has been for the wrong reason. An ugly rep. A poor penalty. A lack of focus and concern over his future. So it’s nice to see him in the news for something positive. Pro Football Focus graded him as one of the top-five Steelers in Sunday’s win over the Washington Commanders. Jones was the third-best player on offense, only trailing WR George Pickens and QB Russell Wilson.

Jones officially finished with a 74.0 grade.

The highest-graded Steelers in Week 10 vs the Commanders: 🥇 George Pickens – 80.5

🥈 Russell Wilson – 79.9

🥉 Alex Highsmith – 77.8

🏅 T.J. Watt – 76.2

🏅 Broderick Jones – 74.0 (min. 25 snaps) pic.twitter.com/s7MAAguhSh — PFF PIT Steelers (@PFF_Steelers) November 11, 2024

Watching the game live, Broderick Jones seemed to have success as a run blocker. And though Wilson was sacked three times as DE Dante Fowler had a big day, PFF didn’t fault Jones for those negative plays. They didn’t charge him with a pressure, hurry, hit, or sack. It’s only the second time this season he’s graded out like that, joining Week 2 against the Denver Broncos. Those are the only two “clean sheet” games of his career.

Jones received his highest pass-block grade of the season, an 82.7. His previous high was 63.1 in the Week 1 opener against the Atlanta Falcons. In fact, it was the highest pass-block grade of his career and the second-highest overall grade since being drafted, just barely trailing the 74.8 he posted in Week 5 against the Baltimore Ravens last season.

Across the league in Week 10, Jones has the 12th-highest overall grade of any tackle who logged at least 20 percent of his team’s snaps. His pass-block grade was fifth best.

While it’s just one game, it’s a much-needed confidence booster to Jones, who has clearly had a hard season and felt the brunt of social media’s criticism. Perhaps having a bye week to reset and refocus has done him some good and he can carry that over into a tough matchup against LB Kyle Van Noy and the Baltimore Ravens next weekend.

Broderick Jones’ joy was felt on Wilson’s hard count that got the Commanders to jump offsides and clinch the game for the Steelers. You can see him literally jumping around after the flag, joining teammates going wild for pulling it off.

Pickens received the team’s best grade for his spectacular performance. He finished the game with five catches for 91 yards and an amazing score while showing YAC on a separate 34-yard pickup. Wilson became the first Steeler to throw three touchdown passes in nearly three years. Defensively, Alex Highsmith generated consistent pressure and though T.J. Watt went without a tackle for the first time since college, he still received solid grades.

Elsewhere along the offensive line, LT Dan Moore Jr. also graded in the top 25. Seumalo had good marks as a run blocker but struggled in pass pro. Mason McCormick’s performance was more middling while Frazier graded out toward the bottom of the pack among centers.