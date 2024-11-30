Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Thankful For Pittsburgh

We just celebrated another Thanksgiving. It’s my favorite holiday, spent sharing time and breaking bread with family and friends. It is an opportunity for many of us to share why we are thankful—the bounty from our labors under the grace of God or, for others, the blessing of being alive in an era of unrivaled possibilities. Whether religious or not, the sentiment is the same.

The Pittsburgh Steelers are one of many things for which I am thankful. Here is my perspective on several aspects that garner my appreciation.

The players

We watch the players wearing black and gold every week during the season. We wear the jerseys with the names and numbers of our favorite players. The current players send our emotions to incredible heights with their feats on the field. And sometimes, we plunge into anger if they underperform our expectations. We anxiously follow their progress from rookie to seasoned veteran. We squirm in anguish when a player is injured. But pump our fists and twirl our towels when they make a splash play.

We have our favorites today. T.J. Watt, Minkah Fitzpatrick, and Cam Heyward are just three among many. But we celebrate those players of the past. Most have no recollection of players before the Chuck Noll era began in 1969. But they opened the trailhead. Characters like Johnny “Blood” McNally or stalwarts like Ernie Stautner. Then, teams that won Super Bowls. Franco, Bradshaw, and Swann. Then, those kept the team meaningful in lean years, such as Louie Lipps, Kordell Stewart, and Rod Woodson.

Then, building up to a couple more Lombardi Trophies. Former players like James Harrison, Troy Polamalu, and Hines Ward. I’ve just named a fraction of the over 2000 that played. We treat them like heroes. With unrealistic expectations, play and behavior are above reproach. But they are just men with the flaws that make them human. I am thankful for all the Steelers players, both past and present.

The Organization

The Steelers organization is considered one of the best. It starts with the coaches who set the tone for the team. There have been just three head coaches since 1969: Chuck Noll, Bill Cowher, and Mike Tomlin. We debate who was the best among them, whether one is less worthy than another. But for me each had the traits needed for their time. I can think of no other that I’d rather take their place in line.

Even several assistant coaches have had their chance to shine. Dick Lebeau, Mike Munchak, and Bud Carson are some who had a good run. Today, we got Danny Smith chewing his gum. Then, the general managers acquire the talent. The last two have given the Steelers over two decades of reliance. Kevin Colbert and Omar Khan have done well on balance.

But a strong administration keeps the team on track. The scouts, logisticians, and media talent—some we recognize like Missi Matthews or Bob Labriola—and of course, Rob King, Craig Wolfley, and Max Starks. We can’t forget Bill Hillgrove and Tunch Ilkin—may he rest in peace. But so many toil in the background. They contribute in anonymity. They are just another part of the Steelers to be thankful for.

The city of Pittsburgh

The Steelers have a great venue: a city whose professional teams adopt their colors. Black and Gold will be the predominant scheme on any game day and even the Friday before, driving through the city.

Pittsburgh is not the biggest, richest, or the most modern city. But it fits the blue-collar ethic of the team. The Iron City, the home of waves of immigrants seeking work in the mills and mines that surrounded the area. A rebirth has seen it transition to computer technology. But still that ethos a reward after a days honest labor. Three rivers define their borders outlined by sunshine or gleaming lights of the night. I’m thankful for the city that supports its teams, whether losing or filling a season with wins.

The fans

The Steelers fans can be a fickle lot. They cheer madly for every positive play. But quick to boo when a botched move causes a stop. A player is a hero one day and a goat next. Should he say the wrong thing? The fans all want the season to end with yet another championship ring. After all, the standard is the standard; anything less is too disappointing.

From city to city, the fans roam to make even the furthest away games feel like home. We gather to cheer our Steelers and for other teams to instill fear. I’ve met Pittsburgh fans far and wide, from Las Vegas to Los Angeles, Washington, and the seaside. If I walk long enough, I am sure to bump into a Steelers fan who is tough. So many have now become a friend. They have nothing in common but the belief in Black and Gold. I’m thankful for these fans who yearn for the next Lombardi year after year.

The traditions

The Steelers have traditions that make the team unique. Since 1975, the Terrible Towels have put nameless grey faces into a pique. Beware of despoiling that grand yellow towel. Such a mean-spirited act will surely lead your team afoul.

Then, we adopted Renegade as our rallying cry in the twenty-first century. A song from the past sounds fresh every week. As the crowd invokes the spirit that gives the opponents a tweak. The stadium rocks and the fans go crazy. Giving energy to the Steelers players to go into a frenzy. Just a couple of traditions that bind us together for each new Steelers edition.

The Ownership

Tying it all together is one Rooney family. They embody the spirit of the city and its football team, the consistency and continuity from players to coaches, all due to succeeding generations of Rooney’s, who foster its winning traditions and endeavor to maintain principles that its fans can take pride in and aggrandize. For all of these things, I am thankful for such a wonderful Pittsburgh Steelers franchise.

My prose may be pretty weak. But I’m just another average Steelers fan who remains upbeat.

Your Song Selection

I always like to include a bit of music. What other song could I choose? Here is Renegade performed by Styx.