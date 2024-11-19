Perspective Of An Average Steelers Fan: Pittsburgh Keeps Its Mojo Working

I decided midweek to attend the Ravens game. When I mentioned to my wife Sue that I planned to skip it, she exclaimed, “How can you miss that game? It’s very important. You have to go.” That was the encouragement I needed.

Steelers Game Eve

I pulled my ticket off Ticketmaster and then fit all my essentials into a Steelers backpack. Over the years, I’ve learned to make a Steelers game an event. I reached out to friends attending the game and planned to meet them at Lefty’s in the Strip District on Saturday afternoon.

Decided mid-week to attend the Steelers game. Now Enroute to the Burgh. First stop is Lefty’s #HereWeGo ⁦@Steelersdepot⁩ pic.twitter.com/mKmJHaZ29e — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) November 16, 2024

I drove up from Maryland and, in a few hours, navigated the streets of Pittsburgh. I could see folks wearing Black and Gold shopping or heading into various establishments to congregate with fellow fans. Lefty’s was packed with locals and out-of-towners. A live band was playing as we caught the end of Pitt’s heartbreaking loss to Clemson.

I met my buddies. Canada Glen flew down from Toronto earlier in the day. And Carolina Steeler Matt came up from Charlotte, North Carolina. I first met Matt when I dashed into a bar in Latrobe to escape a downpour during training camp about ten years ago. We both met Glen on the morning of the Jaguars playoff game in 2017. He had a case of Labatt’s Bleu under his arm, just hunting a place to tailgate. We get together for games at least once a year ever since.

Made it to lefty’s! Steelers weekend has begun for me #HereWeGo ⁦@Steelersdepot⁩ pic.twitter.com/GsnOKckSZr — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) November 16, 2024

Then Uncle Jimmy rolled into Lefty’s with his brother and other friends. Jimmy flew in from Iowa. But his brother, who was celebrating his birthday, lives in Harrisburg. Their family is originally from Port Marion. Jimmy and I spent some time together for the Steelers game in Las Vegas a few weeks ago.

New People and Familiar Faces

But there were new people to meet, along with familiar faces. A young couple from Arkansas was visiting Pittsburgh for their first Steelers game. They politely tried to catch the bartender’s attention to order drinks. The bartenders whisked by them. They were too polite, just trying to make eye contact. I told them, here in the Burgh, you have to be a little more direct. Belly up to the bar and call out your order once they see you. They won’t take offense. Sure enough, it worked.

Then there was Sherry. A former Marine who lives in Jacksonville, North Carolina. Just a few people preparing for the game. There was even a newly married couple. The bride still in her gown and groom in military uniform. If you attend a game, I encourage you to make a weekend of it. There is always plenty to do before and after.

Pregame Rituals

On game day, I recommend arriving well before kickoff. Dense traffic and difficulty parking add unneeded stress if you arrive just two hours before kickoff. Of course, the light rail drops you off across the street from the stadium, which is an option. But many opt to arrive 3-5 hours before kickoff and have a meal at one of the many North Shore establishments or across the river downtown. Then, take a walk along the river. Art Rooney Avenue is closed to vehicles on game days.

3.5 hours to kickoff. Steelers fans getting ready. Tailgates, rituals, seeing familiar faces before kickoff #HereWeGo ⁦@Steelersdepot⁩ pic.twitter.com/yyDnOyLXwM — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) November 17, 2024

And there are many tailgates scattered among the lots. My personal favorite is the Renegade Tailgate hosted by Lenny and Cindie. And as always, I share time with old acquaintances and meet new people. Even a few Ravens fans. But there are many more tailgates, often just a family grilling before the game. At some, you may even meet former Steelers. Jimmy met Hall of Famer Donnie Shell tailgating at this game.

Tailgates Discouraged?

But there is some pressure to discourage the large tailgates. The company that runs the Gold and Red Lots recently informed some large tailgates they were no longer welcome. After years at the same lot, they had to scramble to find new locations. I’m not sure what is driving the new policy. However, I observed that a lot by the Science Center had nearly a third of its spaces available two hours before kickoff when it is normally filled. I hope that accommodation is arranged between the tailgaters and the parking lot management company. It would be a shame to lose such an enjoyable pregame ritual.

I always break away from the festivities to enter the stadium when the gates open two hours before kickoff. For one thing, it is a shorter wait, and the lines go smoothly. But more importantly, I enjoy watching the Steelers loosen up individually. Then, warm up as a team. If you are lucky enough to be near the entrance tunnel, some players will stop for selfies or autographs. But for me, I just observe. For those who go to the racetrack, it’s like watching the thoroughbreds or trotters warming up. Who has that smooth gait that you want to place your money on?

Results Bias Rules Inside Stadium

This game had us on our feet almost from the beginning of the game. Nick Herbig forced Derrick Henry’s fumble on Baltimore’s opening drive. And let everyone know this was going to be entertaining.

We muttered when the Steelers failed to score touchdowns. We complained, “Why isn’t Tomlin throwing on the NFL’s worst pass defense?” Then we moaned, “Why did Tomlin throw deep on third and one? Just run the ball!” But Calvin Austin let a catchable ball bounce off of him. Results bias is the rule inside the stadium. If a play is successful, great call! If not, fire the man!

By the fourth quarter, Pittsburgh clung to a 15-10 lead. The Steelers drove down the field to the five-yard line. Let’s finish a drive with a touchdown! Then disaster. Russell Wilson throws high toward Darnell Washington. The tallest man in the end zone. He never leaves his feet. The ball sails over his head into the waiting arms of Marlon Humphrey.

Delayed Renegade Affect?

This is the point where the stadium production crew opted to fade the scoreboard to dark—Renegade time. Acrisure Stadium is rocking. But before we got super loud. Lamar Jackson takes a quick snap with lots of time on the play clock. Nick Herbig crashed down the line, leaving the edge open. Jackson loops around the left end for 25 yards. I believe Baltimore preplanned a quick snap just for Renegade. We did get quiet. However, two plays later, Payton Wilson wrestled the ball from Justice Hill for an interception. So perhaps Renegade worked on a delay.

Baltimore did close the gap just to keep the fans on our toes. But the defense stopped a two-point conversion. On the final drive, I was confused when fans were cheering before the snap. I’m saying be quiet. But then I saw Justin Fields in the game. We groaned when Fields started his slide too soon. But then, after Najee picked up the final first down, we erupted into here we go, Pittsburgh’s going to the…

Game Review Resources

Here are some regular Steelers Depot articles that I read before and after games. If you want more blow-by-blow accounts or details about the game, Check these out:

Steelers Five Keys to Victory

Steelers versus Ravens Prediction

Overview of Game Steelers Hold on in Nailbiter

Tom’s Ten Takes on Steelers versus Ravens

Steelers versus Ravens Winners and Losers

Kozora Reaction to Steelers versus Ravens

Stats of the Weird Steelers versus Ravens

Positional Grades Steelers versus Ravens

Injury Report Steelers versus Ravens

Engaging Steelers Alumni

Pittsburgh does a great job engaging Steelers alumni. Great players like Donnie Shell were out among the tailgaters. I met former tight end Matt Spaeth in the Champions Club. Former tackle Jon Kolb was pumped up leading the Terrible Towel wave before kickoff. The great Rocky Bleier was honored with current military members at halftime. Former linemen Alejandro Villanueva and Dave DeCastro escorted a former Navy Seal being singled out who came out waving the American flag.

Matt Spaeth had already signed my 2011 Terrible Towel. But he gladly signed my 2024 towel. He said if Steelers get in the playoffs anything can happen #HereWeGo ⁦@Steelersdepot⁩ pic.twitter.com/vwg9SvPtMO — Beaver Falls Hosiery (@subBurgher) November 17, 2024

Mike Marchinsky, who conceived Renegade as the Steelers rally song, is doing a magnificent job as Senior Manager of Alumni Relations. I’ve been to away games in Las Vegas and Washington this season. The Commanders have been in the league longer than the Steelers. Both Washington and the Raiders are storied franchises. While they had alumni at their games, they were nowhere near as noticeable as in Pittsburgh.

YOUR HOT TAKES DURING THE GAME

Thank you, Ross McCorkle, for keeping us updated on the game’s Live Update and Discussion Threads. Steelers Depot respondents contributed 1,389 first-half comments. Respondents added 1,441 more second-half comments. Here are the top three comments from each half. I don’t know the algorithm used by Disqus, but here is how they stacked it up:

The top first-half comments are concerned about the offense. But folks were happy with defense.

First, Borg Cutus concerned about the offense: “OK Arthur, how ‘bout dialing up plays that gets the ball out of Russ’s hands fast. Too much holding the ball back there.” But then Nunya happy with the defense: “I’m sorry, but I have no issues with the defense so far. Giving up 7 points against this offense (even if we get a lot of help) is fantastic. Our O-Line is killing us today.” And finally, Greg Payne concerned with receiver depth after Austin drops catchable ball on third and one: “I gotta think that Pickens would have had that one.”

The top second-half comments had fans self-introspective and identified the star of the game:

Jim Lahey gave the top comment of the game: “hi my name is Jim Lahey and I’m an addict. Because of the Steelers giving me a heart attack every week.” And Runamok described his personal fitness regime: “Was going to work out after game but I think I got my cardio in already… heart rate is up!” Deer in Headlights Tomlin wanted a TD but identified the player of the day: “in Boz we trust. but we gonna need at least one TD to win today.”

We easily met the 1,000 comment standard in both halves. I hope you all enjoyed the banter.

CONCLUSION

A very tough, scrappy game. Several post-play skirmishes. Sometimes 10-15 yards away from the ball. Hard-hitting, too. But it seemed like more Ravens players needed help off the field than Steelers. Red zone production is very frustrating. But the offense generated enough to put Chris Boswell in position to score threes. The defense played an outstanding game to frazzle Lamar Jackson and limit the high-powered offense to their least points all season.

But it’s a short week. Not much time to celebrate. We have to lock it in for Cleveland, who will be itching to upset the Steelers. Jameis Winston has been throwing for a lot of yards—time for another shutdown. Here we go.

Your Song Selection

I always like to include a bit of music. The Steelers played a gutsy game with plenty of hard hitting. There were some miscues, and things did not always go their way. But in the end, they had their mojo working. Here is “Got My Mojo Working,” performed by Muddy Waters (RIP).