Pelissero: Would Be ‘A Surprise’ If There Weren’t More Wide Receiver Trades Before Deadline

The Pittsburgh Steelers have just two days to make a move to add a wide receiver ahead of the NFL Trade Deadline on Tuesday, and according to NFL insider Tom Pelissero, more wide receiver trades are expected between now and Tuesday. On NFL Gameday Morning, Pelissero said he expects “at least one or two more” wide receiver trades.

“We’ve already seen four wide receivers traded over the past few weeks, and it would be a surprise if we don’t have at least one or two more receivers on the move ahead of Tuesday’s deadline,” Pelissero said.

As expected, Pelissero said the Steelers are in on receivers and listed three other teams that could be in the receiver market.

“The Steelers have been in on every high-profile wide receiver. Other teams like the Texans, the Bucs, the 49ers have had injuries.”

Pelissero listed Mike Williams, who he said is “more likely than not” to be dealt, as well as Adam Thielen, K.J. Osborn, and Darius Slayton as potential trade targets. For Williams, he noted that the Chargers, the team that Williams played for during the first six years of his career, was a team to watch.

Pittsburgh missed out on Brandon Aiyuk this offseason and Davante Adams when he was available a few weeks ago. The team also was looking at Christian Kirk before he suffered a season-ending injury. While the available options might not be super exciting, the Steelers seem committed to upgrading their receiver room and will look to do so before Tuesday. Of the names that Pelissero mentioned, Slayton is the most appealing, but all four could play a role for the Steelers.

With Calvin Austin III and Van Jefferson stepping up in recent weeks, Pittsburgh’s receiver situation isn’t as dire as it may have appeared a few weeks ago. Still, adding another piece and some depth is a good idea because Pittsburgh could be in trouble at the position if someone suffers an injury. The cost to acquire someone like Williams or Thielen also wouldn’t be very high, so it could wind up being a low-risk move if the Steelers do make a deal between now and Tuesday.

Given that Pittsburgh has been looking for a receiver since August, and there are seemingly more trades coming, it would be a bit of a surprise if the Steelers didn’t add someone between now and Tuesday, and it might just be a matter of who.