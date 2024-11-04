Pelissero: Courtland Sutton A ‘Name To Keep In Mind’ On WR Trade Market, ‘Would Not Be Cheap’

The Tuesday, Nov. 5 NFL trade deadline at 4 PM/ET is fast approaching, and the wide receiver market has a few names remaining available that could be impactful pieces for their new teams.

Guys like Carolina’s Adam Thielen, the New York Jets’ Mike Williams and the New York Giants’ Darius Slayton are all guys who have been talked about quite a bit on the open market. But for NFL Network Insider Tom Pelissero, there is one name to keep in mind when it comes to the trade deadline.

“Do people make another run at guys like Courtland Sutton from the Broncos, who, they certainly have had offers really over the last couple of years here for [him]?” Pelissero said Monday on The Rich Eisen Show, according to video via the Eisen Show on Twitter. “How does Sean Payton feel about that roster at this point?

“That one would not be cheap, but that’s certainly a name to keep in mind.”

💻 @TomPelissero Just over 24 hours until the #NFL Trade Deadline — who should we be looking out for that could be on the move? pic.twitter.com/q0GWW3o0Qw — Rich Eisen Show (@RichEisenShow) November 4, 2024

Sutton is a name that has been connected to the Steelers since the offseason after they signed quarterback Russell Wilson in free agency. Sutton had two strong seasons with Wilson in Denver, including a 10-touchdown season in 2023 with Wilson in the Mile High City.

Just last week, NFL insider Tony Pauline connected Sutton to the Steelers, listing the Steelers as one of three teams that are in on him, giving the Broncos a “50-50 chance” of moving the big receiver ahead of the trade deadline. Additionally, Pauline reported that the Steelers were monitoring Sutton’s situation, along with Slayton and Williams.

During the Brandon Aiyuk saga, Sutton was a name bandied about as a potential secondary option in case the Steelers struck out on Aiyuk. Ultimately, the Steelers missed out on Aiyuk, but prior to that the Broncos and Sutton — who was previously holding out — agreed to a contract restructure in July — making the likelihood of trading him all that much lower.

Now sitting at 5-4 on the season and coming off a blowout loss, the Broncos find themselves with an opportunity to potentially take advantage of a seller’s wide receiver trade market, holding a coveted asset at the position in Sutton, whom the Broncos have reportedly fielded numerous offers on over the last few seasons.

Right now, it seems unlikely Sutton gets moved. But if the Broncos decide to take advantage of the market, that would be a reasonable option for the Steelers to land via trade and plug a major hole on the roster.