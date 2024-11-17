Patrick Queen Fires Back At Former Ravens LB Bart Scott: ‘Talk That Talk Now Boy I Been That!’

Leading up to the hyped-up matchup between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens Sunday at Acrisure Stadium, there was a war of words, which primarily came from one side.

After revealing that he never reached a contract offer from the Ravens before hitting free agency and wasn’t wanted back, new Steelers linebacker Patrick Queen was the target of some vitriol, primarily from former Ravens linebacker and ESPN NFL analyst Bart Scott.

Appearing on ESPN’s Get Up Friday morning, Scott said Queen was going to “mess around and find out” in the rivalry, calling him Judas.

“Even though we hate the Steelers, we respect them, and we’ll never admit that out loud,” Scott said on ESPN’s Get Up. “But every once in a while, you get a Judas. And the Judas is Patrick Queen. He went over to the dark side. He’s going to learn. He’s gonna mess around and find out.”

Shortly after the Steelers’ 18-16 win over the Ravens in which he had a team-high 10 tackles and a pivotal forced fumble late in the first half, Queen kept receipts and fired away on social media at Scott.