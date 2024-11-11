Orlovsky: Russell Wilson’s ‘Obsession With Perfection’ On Every Play Paying Dividends For Steelers

In professional sports, the pursuit of perfection drives athletes, pushes them daily to strive to be the best version of themselves in an effort to be great.

For Pittsburgh Steelers QB Russell Wilson, it’s not just a daily thing, it’s a snap-by-snap thing in-game, too.

Since stepping into the starting lineup in Week 7 against the New York Jets, Wilson has elevated the Steelers to new heights on the offensive side of the football. In his three starts, the Steelers are a perfect 3-0 and have scored 37, 26 and 28 points.

The Steelers’ 28-27 win over the Washington Commanders was a bit different from the previous two games where they were largely in control throughout. On Sunday, though, the Steelers had to mount a comeback, and Wilson orchestrated it. He hit new wide receiver Mike Williams for a 32-yard game-winning touchdown on 3rd and 9 with just over two minutes left in the game, leading the Steelers to victory.

For former NFL QB and ESPN analyst Dan Orlovsky, Wilson’s “obsession with perfection” on every single snap is really paying off for the Steelers.

“Pittsburgh’s better than I thought they were. I gotta give them credit. I give Mike Tomlin and Russell credit. I did not expect them to be 7-2. I didn’t expect them to win yesterday. Obviously, one-point win, so you can go either way. But I do think what you’re seeing in Pittsburgh is the Russell Wilson obsession with perfection on a play-to-play basis is paying dividends,” Orlovsky said during an appearance on ESPN Radio’s Unsportsmanlike Conduct. “The George Pickens touchdown is obviously a freakish play, but the air that he puts to give the perfect opportunity rather than the perfect throw, the cadence at the end of the game. The perfect throw to [Pat] Freiermuth for the touchdown, the perfect throw to Mike Williams for the touchdown.

“That constant journey of chasing the perfection, or the perfect operation, you’re seeing it pay dividends. They matter more than I thought they would.”

Wilson’s leadership is paying dividends for the Steelers’ offense in the last three weeks, both on and off the field.

Sunday in Washington was a clear example of that, particularly on the 3rd and 9 throw to Williams for the game-winning score. That’s the type of moment Wilson was brought to Pittsburgh for. He’s been there, done that and wasn’t going to blink in that moment.

Good part about being in this situation facing a 3rd and 9 on the road and down six? The #Steelers have a QB that is completely unfazed in this situation. Russell Wilson has been there, done that. — Josh Carney (@ByJoshCarney) November 10, 2024

He sure didn’t, either, lofting the ball to Williams, who found himself open down the field on just his ninth snap of the game after joining the Steelers last Tuesday via trade. It resulted in a touchdown that ultimately won the game for the Black and Gold.

To cap things off, Wilson then went hard count on a 4th and 1 near midfield with around a minute to go. Though the Steelers seemingly weren’t going to run a play, Commanders rookie DT Jer’Zhan Newton jumped offsides, resulting in a first down that allowed the Steelers to kneel the ball and drain the clock.

Perfection in key moments, and it starts at quarterback.

The switch to Wilson is paying off on offense, and for the team overall. The Steelers look like a legitimate contender, just like they believed they would be this offseason.