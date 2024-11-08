‘One Of Those Coaches On The Field:’ Donte Jackson Lauds Cam Sutton’s Football Intellect

Outside of his impact on the team physically, Cam Sutton seems to be making an impact mentally as well.

After serving his eight-game suspension, Sutton is officially eligible to play again for the Pittsburgh Steelers Sunday against Washington. While he figures to be a contributor, making plays in the “weighty” moments of games, as Mike Tomlin would say, Donte Jackson says it’s his football IQ that helps the team most.

“Cam has always been one of those coaches on the field,” Jackson after the team’s Friday practice via Steelers.com. “Having him in camp was amazing, so, when we were able to get him back in the building, man, it’s just done a ton just for our preparation.”

Jackson went on to praise Sutton’s work ethic, calling him a “film junkie” and saying sometimes he finds things on tape that even the coaches didn’t see. The Steelers will need that level of expertise from the defensive back the rest of the season as he figures to play several roles. Sutton had already shown a comfortability at nickel and outside cornerback in the Steelers’ scheme before his departure to Detroit for the 2023 season. If training camp is any indication, he may add another position to his toolbelt as he was practicing frequently with the safeties.

Still, the most obvious immediate fit for Sutton seems to be at nickel cornerback. However, what initially seemed to be an obvious transition has become a bit more muddied. Beanie Bishop Jr., the team’s current starting nickel, has picked up his play in recent weeks, recording at least one interception in each of the Steelers’ last two games.

If Bishop remains the starter, Sutton still figures to have a role on the team, but his most important one may be as a leader. Taking Bishop under his wing and installing the work ethic Jackson raved about into him may prove to be his biggest value to the team.

Either way, having Sutton’s abilities, mental and physical, will surely prove to be an advantage for the Steelers.