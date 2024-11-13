‘One Of The League’s Top Young Interior Linemen’: Zach Frazier Lands Inside ESPN’s Midseason Top 10 Rookie Rankings

If you don’t hear much of anything in games regarding offensive linemen, that’s typically a good thing as they are doing their job and avoiding mistakes.

Not hearing Zach Frazier’s name much this season — if at all — has been huge as the rookie center has stepped into the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starting lineup and locked down the position.

Though he missed two games due to an ankle injury, Frazier has been stout when on the field and has the look of one of the best young interior offensive linemen in football.

Knowing that, it’s not a surprise to the second-round pick out of West Virginia land at No. 6 in ESPN’s midseason rookie rankings Wednesday morning. Frazier came in just behind Washington QB Jayden Daniels, Las Vegas TE Brock Bowers, Los Angeles EDGE Jared Verse, New York Giants WR Malik Nabers and Arizona WR Marvin Harrison Jr.

“Considering the strong lineage of Steelers offensive linemen, the second-round pick entered his rookie season with high expectations. It didn’t take Frazier long to adjust to the NFL, as he was named the Day 1 starter at center,” ESPN’s Jordan Reid writes. “He has a 94.1% pass-block win rate (15th among centers) and hasn’t surrendered a sack this season. His run-block win rate ranks 12th among all centers, and he’s growing into one of the league’s top young interior linemen.”

While Frazier has started since the first week of the season, he wasn’t exactly a Day 1 starter for the Steelers. Frazier found himself competing with veteran interior offensive lineman Nate Herbig throughout the offseason, and was the No. 2 center in training camp and in the preseason until Herbig suffered a season-ending shoulder injury in training camp.

That injury elevated Frazier into the starting lineup for good, and he hasn’t looked back.

On the season, Frazier has played 457 snaps and holds a 77.9 overall grade from Pro Football Focus. That includes a 79.8 run-blocking grade and a 65.2 pass-blocking grade. Despite the lower pass-blocking grade, Frazier has been good there, allowing just four pressures on the season and no sacks.

As Reid wrote of Frazier for ESPN.com, his pass-blocking win rate of 94.1% is 15th among centers, which is solid for his rookie season. He also has the 12th-best run-block win rate from ESPN among all centers.

He continues to get better and better each week, and even impressed head coach Mike Tomlin for the way he was able to jump back on the moving train in Week 10 against the Washington Commanders after missing two weeks with the ankle injury.

While he’s had some issues with snaps, which occurred early in the season, Frazier has been a rock in the trenches for the Steelers, solidifying the center position after a few years of mediocrity. He’s only going to improve with more experience, and if his first half-season in the NFL is any indication, the future is very, very bright for Frazier in the Black and Gold.