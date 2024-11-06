‘Not Grasping At Straws’: Former NFL GM Impressed By How Steelers Are Operating After ‘Smart Moves’

The moves to add wide receiver Mike Williams and pass rusher Preston Smith weren’t flashy for the Pittsburgh Steelers, but they accomplished GM Omar Khan’s goal of shoring up depth and adding talented veterans to the roster.

The fact that the Steelers didn’t have to give away much in terms of draft capital to do so is a win-win for the Black and Gold.

For former NFL GM Thomas Dimitroff, who appeared on the “Up and Adams” show Wednesday morning, the Steelers’ moves were smart and fit into exactly how they Steelers operate.

“I think we’re buying them for sure. I mean, from the start of the season, I love the way that Mike Tomlin was putting things together. He and Omar Kahn worked together really diligently as far as being mindful, very smart group. Again, we’re gonna put together the pieces in the right way. They’re not flashy with it,” Dimitroff told Kay Adams, according to video via the Up and Adams Twitter account. “I mean, Mike Williams, yeah, bigger body. They know what [George] Pickens is. You wanna talk about a contested catcher, like he’s unbelievable. Add another guy like Mike Williams in there that can also be a contested catcher and a big body.

“I think it’s important for an offense and for a passing game that needs to be, you know, continue to be ramped up. I think it was a good move as, as far as adding a defensive player there in Preston Smith. I mean, these are smart moves for them.”

The moves certainly appear smart on paper. Pittsburgh plugged a hole behind T.J. Watt, Alex Highsmith and Nick Herbig at outside linebacker. Preston Smith has 68.5 career sacks and knows how to get to the quarterback consistently while being a guy Tomlin has always liked. The addition of Mike Williams is also a savvy one that fits well into how the Steelers play with Russell Wilson under center.

“This is why I think this organization will always be where they are, right? The way that they approach things, they’re not flippant. They’re not just grasping at straws, so to speak,” Dimitroff said of the Steelers.

Things might have gone sideways in the middle of the first half of the season with back-to-back losses, struggles from the receiver room and depth being significantly tested at outside linebacker. But the Steelers never panicked under Khan and kept plugging away, eventually finding themselves in position to strike while the iron was hot on the trade market.

It paid off on Tuesday.