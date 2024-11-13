NFL.com Analysts Split On Steelers-Ravens Predictions

Last year, the AFC North was remarkably good. The division had all four of its members finish over .500, and three made the playoffs. In 2024, things are a bit different. Only two teams are over .500, with the Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns each currently owning losing records. However, the two teams at the top, the Baltimore Ravens and the Pittsburgh Steelers, face off in a huge divisional matchup this week.

These teams have had some classic battles over the years, and Sunday’s game looks to be no different. Both are among the top teams in the AFC, and have each won some key games, with the Steelers coming off a massive win against the Washington Commanders.

Each week, the NFL’s official YouTube channel posts a preview video for each game on the weekly slate. At the end of the video, 10 of their analysts attempt to predict the winner and the final score. These analysts clearly see this game as a close affair, with five picking the Ravens, and the other five the Steelers.

There seem to be two themes here. One is that, according to the analysts, the game is essentially a toss-up. Last week, seven of the 10 analysts predicted the Steelers would beat the Commanders. While they were correct, the game was very close. Clearly these analysts see the Ravens as more of a threat than Washington.

Another theme to take away is the fact that no matter who the analysts think will win, nearly all of them see a close game playing out at Acrisure Stadium. Nine of the 10 analysts predict the game to be decided by just one possession, and all nine of them predicted a win by three points or less. The only analyst the stray from that norm was Kevin Patra, who foresees a 27-16 Steelers victory.

These AFC North battles are some of the most intense games across the league. This one is no different. The winner of Sunday’s game will have a leg up in the divisional race as we head into the second half of the season. It sure seems like it will be a fun battle to watch.