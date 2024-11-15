Najee Harris ‘Looks Like He’s Running In Sand:’ Former NFL Safety Believes Jaylen Warren Should Be Starter

One of the biggest surprises this offseason for fans was when the Pittsburgh Steelers declined Najee Harris’ fifth-year option. Harris didn’t have great production, but he wasn’t receiving much support. The Steelers’ offense as a whole hadn’t been very good. This year, that’s changed, and Harris has looked like a new man. However, former NFL safety Rodney Harrison still believes he isn’t as good as Jaylen Warren.
“I think Jaylen Warren should be the starting running back,” Harrison said Friday on Pro Football Talk. “Najee Harris, when he runs, he looks like his legs are heavy. He looks like he’s running in sand at times. Every now and then, he’ll give you that energy and he runs like Ricky Watters, but for the most part, I’m starting Warren as my running back.”
It’s unclear what player Harrison has been watching this year because it certainly isn’t Harris. Yes, Harris isn’t the fastest running back in the world, but his game is not predicated on speed. Also, it’s not like he’s slow. Harris has had several runs this season where he’s shown his burst.
For the most part, though, Harris is a physical runner. He’s going to run through a defender, not around them. The Steelers knew that when they drafted him, and he’s delivered on that. It isn’t hard to find a clip of Harris dragging defenders behind him.
That’s what the Steelers want in their starting running back. Multiple players and coaches have stated that they want their offense to be built around toughness. They want to grind out games, imposing their will on opponents. Harris allows them to do that. He’s helped them achieve that goal multiple times this year.
None of that is meant to disparage Warren. He provides a great change of pace. Warren does a good job catching the ball and is reliable in pass protection. As a runner, he does have more speed than Harris, but that doesn’t make him better. He’s also got more issues with ball security compared to Harris.
Harris isn’t perfect, and there are things he can be criticized for, but his speed is not one of them. The Steelers are committed to him as their starter, and that isn’t going to change. Harris is arguably having his best NFL season and is on his way to a solid payday this offseason. Benching him for Warren would be foolish.