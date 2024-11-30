Minkah Fitzpatrick May Not Be Making Minkah Plays, But Donte Jackson Is

Everyone around the Pittsburgh Steelers is wondering why Minkah Fitzpatrick isn’t making the Minkah Fitzpatrick plays this year; meanwhile, Donte Jackson is. At least Jackson is accumulating the turnover numbers Steelers fans have become accustomed to from Fitzpatrick. There is a lot more than that that makes Minkah Minkah, and he is still doing those things.

But it’s also reasonable to take a moment to acknowledge what Donte Jackson is doing this year. Acquired via trade for Diontae Johnson, he has clearly emerged as the more valuable commodity. The Carolina Panthers have already moved on from Johnson, while Jackson is making difference-making plays.

With four interceptions already, Jackson has as many interceptions as any Steelers player in the past 20 years, not named Minkah Fitzpatrick, Troy Polamalu, or Joe Haden. CB Levi Wallace also recorded four in 2022; otherwise, that’s the complete roster of names—data via Pro Football Reference’s Stathead tools.

In addition to his four interceptions, Donte Jackson also recovered a fumble against the Browns. It was his first fumble recovery of the season and the second of his career, but that gives him five takeaways on the year.

The Steelers have only had 10 player seasons over the past two decades in which a player recorded five or more takeaways. Donte Jackson makes the 10th, although he could get some company. DeShon Elliot has one interception this year but also three fumble recoveries.

Troy Polamalu’s 2010 season stands atop the list of the past 20 years, with seven interceptions and one fumble recovery for eight takeaways. Minkah Fitzpatrick produced seven takeaways in 2019 and six in 2022. Joe Haden, Bryant McFadden, T.J. Watt, and Devin Bush also had six takeaways seasons. With one more, Jackson could join that list.

And he has six more games to go, giving him more than a fighting chance. To be in the company of names like Haden, Fitzpatrick, and Watt would certainly be something. For now, Jackson is in a tier that includes Mike Hilton, Mike Mitchell, and LaMarr Woodley.

Donte Jackson now has 18 career interceptions over seven seasons after tying his career-high mark set in his rookie year. After picking off four passes in 2018, he followed up with three in each of the next two seasons. Since then, he has not been able to make it to the top two. But he will set a new career high if he manages another over the next six weeks.

Given that he hasn’t gone more than four games this season without an interception, Jackson will likely hit five. While he leaves a little something to be desired in other aspects of his game, the Steelers got the splash plays they were looking for. The fact that they haven’t been getting them from Minkah Fitzpatrick makes Jackson’s contributions all the more important.