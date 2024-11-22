Mini-Bye Week 12 Weekend: Steelers Friday Night Five Questions

Happy Friday, and I hope yinz are doing well.

The Pittsburgh Steelers aren’t doing quite as well. Following an 18-16 win last Sunday against the Baltimore Ravens, they’re reeling after a 24-19 upset loss to the Cleveland Browns on Thursday night. A sloppy game in all phases. Too many offensive penalties and the inability to convert in short-yardage situations. A pass rush that couldn’t get home. A shanked punt in a crucial moment of the game. The Steelers had their five-game winning streak snapped and are now 8-3 on the season.

Now, the team will have a 10-day “mini-bye” and the weekend off before gearing back up in Week 13 against the Cincinnati Bengals. A contest Bengals LB Germaine Pratt promised to win for a Cincy team that needs it.

With the Bengals on a bye, there won’t be any AFC North teams playing this weekend. The only team left on the docket is the Baltimore Ravens, who will face the Los Angeles Chargers Monday night to round out Week 12.

As always, we’re here to bring whatever happens to throughout the weekend. Until then, we have five questions for you to answer below.

Most-Read Posts Of The Week

Ben Roethlisberger Puts Some Blame On Darnell Washington

A Former DE Sends A Playoff Warning

Chris Simms Shocked By Pittsburgh’s Strong Performance Against Baltimore

Steelers Getting Lucky Under Russell Wilson

Steelers Vs. Browns Prediction

Peace and love, peace and love!

1 – Will the Ravens beat the Chargers Monday night?

2 – Lamar Jackson needs three TDs to overtake Joe Burrow for the NFL lead. Will Jackson do so and hold the outright league lead by the end of this week?

3 – Who wins by more points: the Vikings over the Bears or Chiefs over the Panthers?

4 – Will any team score more than 40 points this weekend (this is a yes/no question, multiple teams that score 40-plus all fall in the yes bucket)?

5 – Will any team be held without a touchdown (of any kind) this weekend (another yes/no question)?

Tiebreaker: combined points in the Ravens-Chargers game.

Tiebreaker (2): combined passing touchdowns of all the rookie quarterbacks who start this weekend (Chicago’s Caleb Williams, Denver’s Bo Nix, Washington’s Jayden Daniels, and New England’s Drake Maye).

Recap of 2024 Week 11 Friday Night Five Questions

Keep answering folks. You have to play to win!

Question 1: The Pittsburgh Steelers beat Baltimore Ravens, 18-16. A modest 61.1-percent majority of Steelers Depot respondents (33 of 54) picked Pittsburgh to win and gained a point.

Question 2: Mike Williams played nearly triple the snaps from his Steelers debut in Week 9. Yet, he was not targeted on a single pass during the 25 plays for which he was on the field. Lamar Jackson threw two passes to Diontae Johnson, but the former Steeler was not able to catch either one. So, Williams and Johnson tied with both recording zero receptions in the game. A 57.4 percent majority (31 of 54) predicted Williams catching more passes than Johnson. Four people — Nick Schultz, Ginko18, bung, and yours truly, Beaver Falls Hosiery –foresaw the tie.

Question 3: Derrick Henry had one big run for 31 yards. But otherwise, the Steelers’ defense swarmed him, Henry gaining 65 yards on 13 carries. That was well under 100.5 rushing yards, and 68.5 percent of Depot respondents took the under and scored a point.

Question 4: Chris Boswell answered this question four minutes and 17 seconds into the game by giving the Steelers a 3-0 first-quarter lead with a 32-yard field goal. A 59.3 percent majority predicted that the Steelers would have a first-quarter lead at some point. Read the questions carefully. It did not ask if the Steelers would lead at the end of the first quarter, but would they have a lead in the first quarter.

Question 5: Lamar Jackson evaded several sacks by throwing the ball away with a Steelers defender wrapping him up. One sack was negated due to a defensive holding call in the secondary. But T.J. Watt caught Jackson at the sideline for a sack at the start of the fourth quarter. Then Dean Lowry brought Jackson down during the Ravens’ last possession. The median response predicted three sacks, and 22 people (40.7 percent) correctly called the Steelers sacking Jackson two times .

REMINDER: Once Beaver Falls Hosiery “likes” your response, the answers are recorded on a spreadsheet. If you want to revise an answer prior to the cutoff (usually kickoff), the best way you can ensure that we accurately record your final answers is replying to your original response and NOT editing it .

Here are the consensus answers of Steelers Depot respondents compared to the correct answers:

Questions Steelers Win? Mike Williams or Diontae Johnson More Catches? Henry O/U 100 Rush Yards Pgh First Quarter Lead? Jackson Sacked X Times SD Consensus Yes Mike Williams Under Yes 3 Correct Answers Yes Tie Under Yes 2 Tiebreaker Lamar Jackson Rush Yards Median Response: 43.5 Actual Result: 46 Correct: 1

Steelers Depot respondents answered three of five questions correctly as a group.

Seven people answered four of five questions correctly. Impressive job Agustin-ARG, Don2727, Jesse Logue, Deep-derp, bung, Nick Schultz, and GhotiFish! You just missed the five-point weekly bonus by one question.

The tiebreaker was Lamar Jackson’s total rushing yards. The median response was 43.5 yards. Jackson gained 46 yards on four runs. Mike Bianchi pegged the answer but was not a finalist. Another tight race. Agustin-ARG (50) was just four yards over, Nick Schultz a yard closer with 49. Don2727 was just two under by answering 44. But for the second week in a row, GhotiFish (47) won the tiebreaker by being just one yard off the mark!

Kudos GhotiFish! Please send me a DM (subBurgher on twitter or quarternelson on Instagram or email quarter_nelson@yahoo.com) with your PayPal address to receive your winnings. Alternatively, you can kick your share back towards the next pot or donate it to the Pittsburgh Community Food Bank. Or opt for a Steelers Depot polo shirt in lieu of the cash prize. Entirely up to you, just let me know.

Style Points, Mike Bianchi and Andy N remain in the three money positions. One person dropped off the leaderboard. And Deep_derp is back on the leaderboard after a four-week absence.

The Steelers played last night. So it might be tempting to play hooky. Keep answering folks!

Here is the 2024 leaderboard after Week 11:

SCREEN NAME POINTS PLACE CHANGE Style Points 56 First Mike Bianchi 51 Second Andy N 50 Third -1 Ratsotex 47 Fourth (tie) ManRayX 47 Fourth (tie) hoptown 45 Sixth (tie) -2 don2727 45 Sixth (tie) +2 Chris92021 44 Eighth -1 Jason W 43 Ninth (tie) GhotiFish 43 Ninth (tie) +2 Steelers D 42 11th (tie) Buckeye Steel 42 11th (tie) Nick Lawrence 41 13th (tie) -4 Sunshine State Steel 41 13th (tie) -2 bung 41 13th (tie) +4 Drexyl Spivey 40 16th (tie) Agustin-ARG 40 16th (tie) +3 Jesse Logue 40 16th (tie) +3 SJT63 39 19th (tie) -8 Andi B 39 19th (tie) Ken Sterner 39 19th (tie) Lucky Beagle 38 22nd (tie) -5 Richard Prezel 38 22nd (tie) +2 GreenBastard 38 22nd (tie) +2 Rene Gonzalez 37 25th (tie) +1 Nick Schultz 37 25th (tie) +5 Pghomer 36 27th (tie) -1 Wes Lee 36 27th (tie) +3 Ted Webb 36 27th (tie) +3 Lou Rock 36 27th (tie) +3 *Deep_derp 36 27th (tie) +8 wa_steel 35 32nd (tie) -13 Peter-Petersen 35 32nd (tie) -6 Steely McBeam 35 32nd (tie) -2

*New to the leaderboard