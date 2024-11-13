Mike Williams Excited To Work With George Pickens To Make ‘Each Other Better Every Day’

A big, physical freak receiver with the ability to make plays down the field in contested-catch situations, especially above the rim, veteran Mike Williams knows what it takes to be successful in the NFL.

He’s been doing it for eight seasons, and he’s played with quite a few good-to-great receivers in the NFL.

In Pittsburgh, following a trade deadline move to the Steelers, Williams is getting a chance to work with another burgeoning star receiver, that being third-year wideout George Pickens. The opportunity to work with Pickens and get the best out of each other day in, day out is something that is very enticing for Williams moving forward.

“Just watching from the outside in and just being here, he’s crazy at track tracking the ball as a big play threat. He’s smooth for a big guy in and out of is routes. Also, he can sink his hips, get in and outta his routes, so that was good to see. But yeah, I mean, George is just George,” Williams said Wednesday on the GoJo and Golic Show on DraftKings, according to video via the show’s YouTube page. “He’s a freak athlete, crazy athletic and just makes plays in any part of the field for this offense.

“So yeah, I’m thankful just to have him in the room and looking forward to building off each other and making each other better every day.”

Having those two big-bodied receivers who can win downfield in contested-catch situations is going to be huge for the Steelers, especially as quarterback Russell Wilson continues to uncork moon balls and push the football down the field.

While Pickens is a better athlete and more explosive than Williams, the two should be able to complement each other very well, all while pushing each other to new heights as the Steelers continue to emerge as a legitimate Super Bowl contender in the NFL.

The addition of Mike Williams certainly helps that, and he made an immediate impact in his first game with the Steelers following a trade from the New York Jets. On just his ninth snap as a Steeler, Williams hauled in a game-winning 32-yard touchdown against the Washington Commanders, showing the Steelers just what he brings to the table and bringing to fruition the vision the Steelers had for him at the receiver position opposite Pickens.

Pickens is playing some of his best football right now, which coincides with Wilson stepping into the starting lineup. And if Williams remains healthy and performs up to expectations, things should open up even further for Pickens on the field. The two are already working well off the field as Williams credited Pickens for helping him stay in the game mentally in his first action with the Steelers.

Now, we’ll see how the two push each other and develop down the stretch.