Mike Williams Already Familiar With Steelers WR Coach Zach Azzanni’s Methods Through Jets: ‘Formations Are The Same’

The Pittsburgh Steelers believe WR Mike Williams can help them make a playoff run this year. Even though he never coached him, though, how much input did WR coach Zach Azzanni have? While he has emphasized no distractions in the room amid trade speculation, his opinion had to matter.

After all, while Azzanni may not have coached Williams, he did just come from the same place, and there is some consistency there. Williams talked about that when addressing the media yesterday, regarding his familiarity with the Steelers’ offense.

“The formations and stuff are the same. Coach [Zach Azzanni] came from the Jets, so he kind of brought the formations over here”, Williams said, via the Steelers’ website. “Once I hear a formation, you can kind of [pick it right up]. All the plays are the same in the NFL, realistically. I can kind of process eliminate and play fast”.

Acquiring him in exchange for a fifth-round pick, Mike Williams is likely a player the Steelers envision as their No. 2 WR. He can slot in right behind George Pickens, though how much ramp-up time he may need, it is unclear. Diontae Johnson made no impact in his first game with the Baltimore Ravens, but DeAndre Hopkins took the Kansas City Chiefs to another level.

While Williams might be familiar with the formations, and teams generally use the same plays, sometimes under different names, that doesn’t necessarily mean he is familiar with the Steelers’ offense. They have a new offensive coordinator this year in Arthur Smith, who has changed things up from the past.

Of course, Williams is also an eight-year veteran, so he should know a thing or two about playing wide receiver. While he spent nearly all of his career with the Chargers, he also went through offensive changes. He did play his first two-plus seasons under OC Ken Whisenhunt, who once held the same post with the Steelers. In all, he played under four different offensive coordinators with the Chargers, then a fifth with the Jets.

Historically, Mike Williams is a deep-ball threat and a combat catcher. The Steelers believe he can continue to serve that role for them, better than he may have had more recently. In Smith’s system with Russell Wilson at quarterback, and George Pickens on the other side, he will have opportunities.

It does “A lot” for the Steelers to have two weapons in himself and Pickens, Williams said. “A lot of big plays, a lot of opportunities for the offense. A lot of first downs, touchdowns. … We got two dogs at running back. That just opens up the pass game for us in the second level. They want to double guys on the back end, that helps the run game”.

Given his veteran status, the Steelers may not feel compelled to slow-walk Williams into the rotation. He might not start off logging 45 snaps per game, because they do still like Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin III. But don’t be surprised if he makes his mark in his first game in the Black and Gold. His familiarity with Azzanni’s methodology, even without having played under him before, is just another advantage.