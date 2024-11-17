Mike Tomlin Glad To See Justin Fields Contribute After Great Week on Scout Team

For the last few weeks, there’s been quite a bit of anticipation regarding a Justin Fields package offensively for the Pittsburgh Steelers.

After recovering from a hamstring injury, Fields got his opportunity Sunday in the rivalry matchup with the Baltimore Ravens Sunday at Acrisure Stadium. He utilized his legs in key situations, helping lead to the Steelers’ 18-16 win to take control of the AFC North.

For Steelers head coach Mike Tomlin, the usage of Fields was timely in the rivalry matchup, and he’s happy that the backup quarterback — who was the starter for six games to open the season and led the Steelers to a 4-2 record — was able to make some plays and be a component of why the Steelers were successful.

“It was timely. He had a minor hamstring on the other side of the body that kind of slowed some of this, but we haven’t been bashful about our intentions. I know sometimes you guys think we make stuff up, but you know, he’s a capable dude, we’re gonna utilize him. He’s really talented,” Tomlin said of Fields, according to video via the Steelers’ YouTube channel. “I’m excited about both these quarterbacks we got on our roster. They both are gonna be reasons why we’re successful and have been. And equally as important as that is, they’re really good people, man. They’re supportive of each other. They’re hand-in-the-pile guys, and Justin has really reflected that.

“He had a heck of a week, man, representing Mr. [Lamar] Jackson for us, for example. And so, I’m glad he had an opportunity to contribute and put his hand in the pile and be a component of why we were successful.”

Throughout last week, Fields represented Lamar Jackson on the Steelers’ scout team, utilizing his legs and giving the Steelers’ defense a great look to get them prepared for the huge matchup. Teammates and coaches praised him for his work leading into the matchup, so it was fitting that Fields got a chance to make some plays in special packages to help win the game.

Fields carried the football twice for 17 yards on the afternoon. On his second and final carry of the game, Fields slid down just a yard short of the first-down marker, which made for a harrowing 3rd and 1 to ice the game.

But overall, it was good to see Fields get some read-option looks and a QB draw look on the afternoon, putting his hand in the pile to help the Steelers win the football game and get to 8-2 on the season.

The package, even for a brief moment in the game, was successful. Hopefully we see more of it moving forward.