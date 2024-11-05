Mike Garafolo Says Steelers Are Biggest Threat To Chiefs In AFC: ‘Coaching Staff Is Why’

With their overtime win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers last night, the Kansas City Chiefs improved to 8-0, and remain the NFL’s lone undefeated team. On Good Morning Football Tuesday, NFL Media’s Mike Garafolo was asked who the biggest threat to Kansas City is in the AFC.
“It’s the Pittsburgh Steelers because of the consistency that they’ve shown,” Garafolo said. “Their two losses were two close losses. Coming into the season, I would not have believed at this point I’d be saying the Pittsburgh Steelers. It’s because of the talent they have, but it’s [also] because of their coaching. Their coaching is humming right now.
In addition to Mike Tomlin, whom he praised for his decision to turn to Russell Wilson, Garafolo said that Teryl Austin, Arthur Smith and Danny Smith have been key parts to the team’s success. Also, Garafolo said, Mike Sullivan has served as a “sounding board” for Arthur Smith as a bridge between last season and this season.
“This coaching staff is why I believe on any given day they can get this team ready to beat the Kansas City Chiefs,” Garafolo said.
It’s been one of the best coaching jobs of Tomlin’s career through eight games. Not only is Pittsburgh 6-2, but Tomlin went “lone ranger” in his decision to start Russell Wilson over Justin Fields, and it’s one that’s paying off so far. It’s not a move that many coaches would have had the guts to make with Fields at 4-2, but Tomlin trusted his instinct and Wilson has looked really good over the last two games and helped Pittsburgh’s offense take a step forward.
Pittsburgh’s special teams has also been a really talented unit, as the group has a touchdown or a blocked kick or punt in each of the Steelers’ four games. Defensively, the Steelers are once again one of the best units in the league under Teryl Austin, and Arthur Smith has helped Pittsburgh’s run game open up, with Najee Harris running for over 100 yards in each of his last three games. It’s been a fantastic coaching job all-around, and while the Chiefs are undefeated, last night proved they aren’t infallible, and the Steelers could certainly be a team that knocks them off.
The two meet Christmas Day in Week 17 this year, and if Pittsburgh and Kansas City continue on their current trajectory, the Acrisure Stadium matchup could have playoff-seeding implications. Not many, including Garafolo, thought Pittsburgh could be in this spot through nine weeks, but it’s a testament to their coaching and front office that the Steelers are one of the biggest threats in the AFC.