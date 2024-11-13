Merril Hoge Thinks Ravens Won’t Miss ‘Big-Play Opportunities’ That Commanders Did

Like any team coming off a close loss, the Washington Commanders are wondering if the outcome would’ve been different had they hit one or two plays that were there for the taking. Merril Hoge thinks the Baltimore Ravens will capitalize Sunday if given the same chances against the Pittsburgh Steelers. Joining 102.5 DVE, Hoge believes the Ravens can run the same offense as Washington with better outcomes.

“The Commanders their offense is very similar,” Hoge said on Randy Baumann’s morning show, comparing Washington to Baltimore. “Their concerns are similar. The Ravens are just better at it. And the Steelers gave up some big-play opportunities that they just missed that I don’t think the Ravens will miss.”

Hoge’s points are well-taken. Washington missed three passes over the middle that would’ve gone for first downs and/or chunk plays that could’ve been the difference in the game. Twice, QB Jayden Daniels’ throw was slightly off the mark and once, Zach Ertz dropped what should’ve been an easy grab for a veteran tight end like him.

If any of those are completed, especially the one out of the Commanders’ end zone, the game could’ve changed in a significant way. Hoge critiqued the Steelers’ scheme for allowing receivers to run open and beat Pittsburgh’s leverage.

“I don’t know why they keep, when they plan man, they funnel everybody inside with no help,” he said. “Hopefully you don’t make those mistakes against the Ravens ’cause they’ll punish you for it.”

Pittsburgh played a lot more Cover 1/man coverage against Washington than it had all season. It was part of the team’s decision to send more pressure to effectively contain Daniels and prevent him from creating with his legs outside of the pocket. That limited the Steelers’ coverage menu and in fairness, they had a deep-post safety in Minkah Fitzpatrick. But one man can’t cover everything and giving up these chances were the cost of sending pressure. Also, two of these plays came against DB Cam Sutton, shaking off the rust in his first game back from an eight-game suspension.

Still, if the Steelers give up these same looks against Baltimore, QB Lamar Jackson is more likely to take advantage. He’s completing a career-best 69 percent of his passes with WR Zay Flowers emerging as a big-time threat, especially after the catch. The Ravens enter the game with the NFL’s best offense and the Steelers can’t help them by giving them open receivers downfield.