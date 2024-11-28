Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,365)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,365 on this Thursday afternoon, I say that Steelers WR George Pickens deserves some grace for what happened at the end of the Browns game, rather than people piling on with criticism.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1365)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP2732290464
6bc9mw6n