Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,360)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,360 on this Saturday afternoon, I discuss Pittsburgh’s need to get Pat Freiermuth more involved in their offense and their overreliance on the deep ball.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1360)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP8096677594
6bc9mw6n