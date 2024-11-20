Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,357)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,357 on this Wednesday afternoon, I explain my nerves over the Pittsburgh Steelers facing the Cleveland Browns Thursday night and why this game could be closer than many think.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1357)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP7040330559
6bc9mw6n