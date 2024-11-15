Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,352)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,352 on this Friday afternoon, I lay out why I don’t think WR George Pickens is a bad teammate and why the negative stories about him only appear when the Steelers are losing.
Direct download link: Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1352)
https://cms.megaphone.fm/channel/SDP4491208357?selected=SDP4146668316
6bc9mw6n