Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,345)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,345 on this Friday afternoon, I discuss the role DB Cam Sutton could play in his return from suspension and why it might not mean taking Beanie Bishop Jr. off the field.
