Listen: The Terrible Take (Episode 1,342)

Welcome back to the latest episode of The Terrible Take. Think of it as a super-mini version of The Terrible Podcast. A short, 1-3 minute episode seven days a week, every weekday at 5 PM/EST, with Alex Kozora, Dave Bryan, Josh Carney, Ross McCorkle, Melanie Friedlander, and Joe Clark telling you what’s on our minds. You can check out episodes here or wherever you listen to The Terrible Podcast.
For Episode 1,342 on this Tuesday afternoon, I say the Steelers have two very difficult tests right out of their bye week in QBs Jayden Daniels and Lamar Jackson.
