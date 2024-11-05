Listen: Reaction To Steelers Trading For WR Mike Williams

Bringing you guys another video today. A quick reaction the Pittsburgh Steelers finally landing a wide receiver, trading for the New York Jets Mike Williams in exchange for a 2025 fifth-round selection. We discuss how Williams fits into the offense and if this is a good trade for the team or not.

