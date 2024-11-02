Lamar Jackson ‘Couldn’t Stand’ Diontae Johnson With Steelers, Glad He’s With Ravens Now

It turns out Diontae Johnson won’t miss the Pittsburgh Steelers-Baltimore Ravens rivalry, after all. The Ravens acquired Johnson via trade from the Carolina Panthers this past week after the Steelers previously traded him to the Panthers in March. Now on the other side of the rivalry, the loyalties are divided.

“I couldn’t stand him when he was in Pittsburgh”, Ravens QB Lamar Jackson said of Johnson, via the team’s website. “But his game is great. … Great separation, a great route runner, [and] he’s a home run hitter”.

The Steelers selected Diontae Johnson in the third round of the 2019 NFL Draft. He spent his first five seasons there, signing a second contract, before they parted with him this offseason. Reportedly, the Steelers grew tired of some of his attitude, and apparently the Panthers did as well. Now it’s the Ravens’ turn to deal with it, but they are just renting him for the rest of the season.

While with the Steelers, Johnson delivered a mixed bag on the field, though not entirely his fault. He arrived in the worst possible year, in which his position coach passed away suddenly in training camp and Ben Roethlisberger tore his elbow. He had a Pro Bowl season in Roethlisberger’s final year, then went an entire season without a touchdown.

The Steelers cornerbacks defending him won’t have much experience with him. Donte Jackson is the cornerback they received as compensation in trade for him. Joey Porter Jr. worked against him last season as a rookie, though, and he is ready for it.

“It makes it all the more better, all the more chippier”, Porter told Brian Batko of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette about the Steelers-Ravens games with Johnson now being on the other side. “I feel like he’s gonna be ready and we’re gonna be ready for that moment, as well”.

Diontae Johnson played in seven games this season with the Panthers. He caught 30 passes for 357 yards and three touchdowns. Both the Steelers and the Ravens know that he can still play when he is between the white lines. Can the Ravens keep him happy and prevent him from becoming a distraction, though?

Ravens HC John Harbaugh said on Friday that he believes Johnson is ready to contribute now, so there should be no doubt that he will play against the Steelers in a few weeks. He also said he has worked in punt returns, which he has not done since 2020, when he made All-Pro. That is yet another dimensional the Steelers will have to prepare for when he makes his return to Acrisure Stadium.

Meanwhile, the Steelers could potentially pursue another wide receiver of their own via the trade market. While they have seen an uptick in contributions from Van Jefferson and Calvin Austin III since Russell Wilson entered the starting lineup, there is no harm in looking. They drafted Roman Wilson in the third round after trading Diontae Johnson, but he has a long way to go.