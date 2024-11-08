Kyle Brandt Predicts ‘Russell Wilson Mania’ To Set In After Big Win Over Commanders

Just a few weeks ago, there was an overwhelming majority of media figures who did not want to see QB Russell Wilson reinstated as the Pittsburgh Steelers’ starter after Justin Fields’ 4-2 start. Now Wilson is 2-0 as the starter, and he has this offense looking the best it has all season. But his two wins were against teams well under .500, so the narrative hasn’t fully flipped on Wilson quite yet. A win over the 7-2 Washington Commanders on Sunday could change that in a big way.
“I have a new developing story of the year. My prediction guys, on Monday morning, the number one story in the NFL will be the Russell Wilson Pittsburgh Steelers,” Kyle Brandt said via NFL Network’s Good Morning Football. “Russell Wilson, who will go 3-0 as the Steelers’ quarterback, who continued to play brilliantly. He has a perfect passer rating in the fourth quarter.
“I didn’t see this coming. You didn’t see this coming. The only person in the world who saw this coming is the head coach of the Pittsburgh Steelers, and I like Pittsburgh on the road and Russell Wilson mania to set in.”
It feels like ancient history to some, but Wilson was a legit MVP candidate in 2020 when he led the Seattle Seahawks to a 12-4 record with a 68.8 completion percentage, 4,212 passing yards, and 40 TDs. He was consistently viewed as a top-five quarterback and some would have argued top three.
I get that mobility was a big part of his game, but you don’t become a nine-time Pro Bowler and future Hall of Famer by accident. Those skills don’t vanish at 35 years old in this day and age with plenty of quarterbacks playing well until they are nearly 40.
In 2021, Wilson had a finger injury that limited him in a big way. Then came a rough two-year stint with the Denver Broncos that did not live up to the massive trade package and contract he received. But 2023 wasn’t half bad statistically, and he managed to beat a number of good playoff teams before his relationship with the Broncos went sideways over contract issues.
It is obviously a small sample size through two games, but Wilson has the highest adjusted net yards per passing attempt of his career so far with a whopping 9.34. That should come down a bit, but he has a chance to be as efficient and explosive as he has ever been with the Steelers. And they just added 50-50 ball specialist Mike Williams opposite George Pickens.
Just look at Wilson’s placement in the most recent NFL.com QB index. He is still being placed at No. 19 and actually went down a place over the bye week. He still hasn’t made a believer out of anybody. A win against the 7-2 Commanders will make him impossible to ignore and could flip that narrative on its head.