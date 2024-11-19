Kozora: The Steelers’ Kids Are Alright

Sunday’s game between the Pittsburgh Steelers and Baltimore Ravens felt like a game from a decade ago. The height of the rivalry. That roughly 2008-2013 window when both teams were competitive, hungry, and respected but hated the other side. Every game was a fight, literally and figuratively. The NFL’s changing rules and key faces of the franchises retiring – Ed Reed, Hines Ward, Ray Lewis, Troy Polamalu – cooled things off just a bit.

The head coaches are the same, Mike Tomlin and John Harbaugh. And some veterans have carried over like Cam Heyward, drafted in 2011. There are still messengers who can deliver stories and experiences of what these games are like. But those words have to be embraced and acted upon. So it was most heartening to see the young faces, the new generation, heed that message and meet the moment.

I’m talking about the two rookie offensive linemen. Zach Frazier and Mason McCormick. Those dudes set the tone. They were physical, finished blocks, and played nasty. That’s not atypical of their personality, they were drafted for those reasons, but they ratcheted it up a notch against Baltimore. They played like David DeCastro and Maurkice Pouncey.

McCormick spent the game burying people and running his feet.

Mason McCormick serving up pancakes against the Ravens. #Steelers pic.twitter.com/JsePhUZrVr — Alex Kozora (@Alex_Kozora) November 19, 2024

Frazier spent the first half picking off Ravens, especially CB Marlon Humphrey.

Even Broderick Jones, struggling as he did in pass protection, was fired up and brought the intensity throughout the game. He’s played with good energy the last two weeks, far better than what he displayed prior to the bye. The time off seems to have done him good. Mike Tomlin has defended him every way he can but that’s intentional. He knows Jones has struggled. But like George Pickens last season, Tomlin is backing a young player who is learning and growing. When there is an outpouring of public criticism, Tomlin goes to bat for his guys so they know the head coach is in their corner.

Tomlin had to cool them off at half but as his saying goes, he’d rather say ‘whoa’ than ‘sic ’em.’ McCormick and Frazier didn’t play reckless. They showed technique and IQ and did their jobs.

It wasn’t just the offense. Defensively, LB Payton Wilson didn’t need to warm up to the moment. He made the play of the game, one of the Steelers’ best plays of the season, with his interception against RB Justice Hill, ripping the ball away from him and somehow coming away with the pick.

The new faces, even more veteran players, also played their part. LB Patrick Queen knows all about the rivalry but played one of his best games of the season and is playing his best football of the season these last two weeks. EDGE Nick Herbig didn’t miss a beat, forcing a fumble on the second play of the game. TE Darnell Washington was excellent as a blocker and receiver. Even niche players like WR Ben Skowronek drove their feet, finished blocks, and did their part.

The Steelers didn’t have to warm up to this game. Young, old, new, or returning, Pittsburgh got its message across ahead of Sunday’s game. This one would be different, and everyone had to bring it. Frazier, McCormick, Wilson, and the rest did, and that’s a great sign for their mindset going forward. One day, they’ll be the ones telling a rookie class how big Steelers-Ravens is.