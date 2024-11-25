Justin Fields: Steelers ‘Have A Set Package Each And Every Week’ For Me

The Pittsburgh Steelers have employed the Justin Fields package in each of their past two games. We can reasonably expect them to continue to do so for the foreseeable future, provided he is available. Logging 10 snaps in the past two games in that role, we have to see how much of the iceberg the tip reveals.

While Fields didn’t go into much detail, he told Ray Fittipaldo of the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that he usually has “a set package each and every week”. And the Steelers have already acknowledged that they intended to use that package sooner.

It’s fair to say the Steelers have seen mixed results so far with Justin Fields in this package. While he broke off a 30-yard run, he also threw a costly incompletion that led to the Browns scoring the game-winning touchdown. There was the failure to pick up the first down against the Ravens and the failed fourth-down play. So what is behind it all?

“I think the play calling is random to be honest with you”, Fields said about how the Steelers use him. “It’s kind of a feel thing with Arthur [Smith]. How I’m going to be used is a question for him honestly”.

That probably isn’t the greatest or most accurate choice of words, but Fields is speaking from his perspective. Even Russell Wilson admitted that he never knows exactly when Fields is going to replace him. But, of course, you can never know exactly when a player will play if you are using him situationally. You have to reach the situation first before you can make that decision.

Unless the Steelers start using Justin Fields for entire designed drives, it is always going to look and feel random. Because the package is a response to in-game situations, and that changes following the result of every play.

Of course, the more significant thing is Justin Fields saying they have a package for him every week. That means they study their opponents and put together a game plan for how to use Fields against them. While not revelatory, it speaks to their commitment to the idea.

While I’m not convinced that the Steelers’ usage of the Justin Fields package so far beckons for more, reports indicate that they have even bigger plans. One can only hope that once they unleash those plans, Fields will be able to keep himself sufficiently loose.

As for the dynamic between himself and Russell Wilson, it will remain pleasant publicly, of course. Even personally, Wilson and Fields will have each other’s back. But any player is going to be frustrated about being taken out of a game. And the more it happens, the more frustration there is. The Steelers had better bear this in mind, especially if Wilson is playing well enough to care about his feelings.