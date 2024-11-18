Justin Fields Says He Was Supposed To Play Against Commanders

After weeks of speculation, the Pittsburgh Steelers deployed their Justin Fields package Sunday in an 18-16 win over the Baltimore Ravens. Fields trotted out for three plays, including the final two non-kneel downs, securing a crucial first down to ice the win. Speaking to reporters today, Fields revealed that he was supposed to play the week before against the Washington Commanders.

“I was about to go in last week in the Commanders’ game, but we held it up until this week,” Fields said via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

It’s not clear what situation Fields was supposed to take the field for. Perhaps one of Pittsburgh’s goal-line opportunities though the offense did fine without him, finishing the game 3-of-4 in the red zone. Or the Steelers’ fourth-quarter conversion on 4th and 1.

With the Steelers’ offense finding better rhythm and more success, perhaps the coaching staff decided to keep Russell Wilson on the field to avoid disrupting its flow. Pittsburgh couldn’t get into a groove against Baltimore in what became another low-scoring, punt-happy slugfest.

It sounds like Fields was originally supposed to take the field back in the Steelers’ Week 8 Monday night game against the New York Giants. But Fields popped up on the injury report late in the week with a hamstring injury and was held out of the game, scrapping the team’s plan. He returned after the bye but didn’t log a snap against the Commanders.

In fact, Fields told reporters the package was supposed to make its debut one play before it did.

“[OC Arthur Smith] said on the first down, but I ended up going in on the second down,” he said.

Fields first stepped on the field for a 2nd and 11, taking a designed QB power for 8 yards. It sounds like he was intended to go in for the 1st and 10 play that ended up being a 1-yard loss from RB Jaylen Warren. The reason for the delay is unclear, but Fields isn’t griping about the details. He’s happy to help however he can whether it’s running scout team, getting the offense out of second-and-long or icing the game.

“I know Arthur has a lot of trust in me,” he said. “My teammates do as well, but all in all just means a lot.”

Officially on tape since the Steelers’ quarterback change, the Cleveland Browns will have a short week to prepare for the possibility of seeing Fields. They struggled against similar looks in yesterday’s loss to the New Orleans Saints. Utility player Taysom Hill went off for 138 yards and three touchdowns on just seven carries in a 35-14 win. Pittsburgh may not try to replicate the same usage, but it wouldn’t be surprising if Fields is used again, especially near the goal line to try and improve the offense’s poor red-zone production.