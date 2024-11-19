Justin Fields ‘Grateful’ For Steelers’ Trust In Him On Key Snaps: ‘It Means A Lot’

The Pittsburgh Steelers debuted their Justin Fields package, helping author their biggest win of the season. By defeating the Baltimore Ravens, they put themselves in the driver’s seat for the AFC North. In fact, they have it within their control to claim the AFC’s top playoff seed.

While that isn’t all thanks to Justin Fields, there is no doubt the Steelers trusted him with key snaps Sunday. He only played three snaps all game, but that included two pivotal “swing” downs on 2nd and long. They wanted Fields to get them back on the right side of the chains, and he did so both times.

“It means a lot. I know Arthur [Smith] has a lot of trust in me. My teammates do as well”, Justin Fields said after the game, via the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette. “For sure [it’s rewarding]. I’m grateful for the trust my coaches and teammates have”.

While the Steelers broke out the Justin Fields package a few times on Sunday, we don’t know what that means long-term. How much will they use it going forward, whether this Thursday or a month from now? Presumably, the Steelers don’t even know, since so much of it is situational. But they do know what range of potential they might see for it—like, perhaps, an entire possession.

The Steelers started Fields for the first six games of the season while Russell Wilson was recovering from a calf injury. He took the team to a 4-2 record, but he remained on the bench for the past three weeks. Fields revealed himself that the Steelers planned to use him the week before but never got around to it.

On the season, Fields has 248 rushing yards and five touchdowns, most of which obviously came while he was the starter. He has a 1,000-yard rushing season under his belt as the starter for the Bears, and Wilson believes he can still be a starter.

But unless Wilson really falls on his face or goes down, expect to see Fields only here and there. There is a reason the Steelers made the call, and by and large, we are seeing why. Their passing game is more explosive, consistent, and sharper. Even if other things manage to get in the way, like receivers stepping out of bounds.

While the Steelers decided to start Russell Wilson once healthy, that was never about Justin Fields. Wilson was supposed to be the starter all along and was always listed as such. Fields was just starting due to injury, but the Steelers hold great respect for him.

The fact that they trusted him on key downs on Sunday is indicative of that, both from Fields’ coaches and teammates. They believe in him, even if they are behind Russell Wilson as the starter. And his willingness and ability to contribute in this new role will only endear him to them greater.